With overseas holidays largely off the cards for the last couple of years, many of us are itching for new and exotic experiences, and, coming into summer, who could say no to a taste of the Caribbean?

This July, Stellato Supper Club is offering a Caribbean sojourn in the heart of Tokyo with Caribbean music, dance and food at one of Japan’s only authentic Caribbean cultural events, Rhythms of the Caribbean.

The entry fee includes a sumptuous Caribbean buffet and two hours of free-flow drinks, as well as live reggae and Caribbean music performed by local Jamaican artist Monique and DJ Heat.

Add some new moves to your repertoire with free dance lessons from local choreographer Sean Kulsum and test them out on Stellato’s dance floor ahead of your next overseas holiday.

Tickets are available in advance or on the door and you can register your interest via this link.

◆ Admission fee 〈buffet and free drink (2 hours)〉

Advance payment by bank transfer: 6,500 yen per person

※Please include the transfer fee.

Payment at the door by cash, PayPay, etc.: 7,000 yen per person

◆ Dress code : Smart casual (Cool Biz)

◆ If you have any questions, please contact info@japolac.com

2022年7月23日(土)16:00～19:00

Stellato（ステラ―ト）

開場：15：30

港区白金台4-19-17 3階

（都営三田線「白金台駅」出口1：徒歩5分）

歌手「モニーク」とDJ「ヒート」によるレゲエとカリブ音楽

プロダンサー「ショーン・クルサム」による

基本ダンスレッスン＆フリーダンス

本場のジャマイカ料理

観光名所のビデオショー

◆入場料 ビュッフェ、フリードリンク（2時間）付

【当日チケット(現金、paypay他）】 1人：7,000円

【事前銀行振込】 1人：6,500円

※振込手数料はご負担をお願いいたします。

◆服装：スマートカジュアル（クールビズ）

◆ご不明点は、info@japolac.comまでご連絡ください