Embassy Nights Inaugural Event at Tokyo American Club A celebration of Spanish cuisine and culture in Tokyo By Metropolis

Spanish dancing at the Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club recently unveiled its exciting new series of black-tie gala events, Embassy Nights, promising unforgettable evenings blending cuisine and culture within the elegant ambiance of the Club’s prestigious New York Ballroom. The inaugural event, held on March 22, 2024, marked a splendid collaboration with the Spanish Embassy, presenting Embassy Nights: Olé España.

The night was a symphony of Spanish flavors and traditions curated by the resident chef from the Spanish Embassy. Guests dined on a delectable multi-course dinner highlighting the rich gastronomy of Spain, paired with exceptional wines complementing each course.

The menu showcased iconic Spanish dishes such as Ibérico Ham Croqueta, Basque Anchovy Gildas, Pulpo a la Gallega, and more. The main course featured Roasted Spanish Beef accompanied by a vegetable mille-feuille and Pedro Ximénez sauce, showcasing the culinary diversity of Spain’s regions.

The evening was enriched with cultural performances that transported guests to the heart of Spanish tradition. Renowned flamenco dancer Ken Nagata and his talented troupe mesmerized the audience with their passionate performance, embodying the spirit of Andalusia. Pianist Azumi Nishizawa’s classical melodies accompanied a stunning projection-mapping tour of Spain.

An exclusive demonstration of sherry pouring by a venenciador added a touch of authenticity to the event, highlighting Spain’s rich beverage culture. Guests also savored Basque Burnt Cheesecake paired with Castillo de Canena Olive Oil Ice Cream, along with traditional sweets and coffee to conclude the gastronomic journey.

Apart from the culinary and cultural extravaganza, attendees had the chance to win exciting prizes, including a pair of Premium Economy round trip tickets from Tokyo to Barcelona, courtesy of Cathay Pacific.

The Embassy Nights series at Tokyo American Club promises more such enchanting evenings in the future, each exploring a different country’s culinary and cultural heritage. From exquisite dining experiences to immersive performances, these events are set to be highlights on Tokyo’s social calendar, celebrating global diversity in style.

