It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The weight on your shoulders is not imaginary. Chalk it up to Chiron, Venus, Mercury, Neptune and the Sun. They’re all in your solar twelfth house. This is the place where you know something, but action is not yet possible. You may yearn for beauty and sanctuary, or peace and quiet. It’s ok to want it – for you will eventually create it.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Is someone accusing you of changing your mind? It’s impossible not to, with Uranus in your solar twelfth house. Ideas and inspiration are coming from such a deep place, it’s almost scary. The Sun connects with Neptune, making you utterly transparent. Or bringing a shadow into the light. Luckily, it’s a short transit.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Mars opposite your sign is a bonus. Someone, likely a partner, is on a mission to bring action to light. They’re your mirror, a reflection of a part of yourself (generally whether you consciously agree with them, or not). If you’re single, you’ll be doing double duty. Just know that your love and affection brings a healing as Venus connects with Chiron mid-week.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You have a great capacity for compassion. You don’t let everyone know that. You were born with the knowledge that life comes with battles (hence your shell for protection and claws to hold on). You don’t rush to confrontation. It’s not your style. But with Venus trine both Jupiter and Chiron, you see the love encouraging you to take the next step.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Find a corner in which to express yourself. It may be a room, or a shelf. Knowing what works, create what lifts your spirit. It will soothe you each time you think of it! Your heightened sense of imagination is powerful. Venus connects with Chiron, sharing the beauty of working until the healing comes. It’s not just how something looks – it’s how it makes you feel.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Emotions are all over the place. Probably more so because of, or with, a partner. Even if they seem steel-clad, don’t poke or prod to find out. Chiron, Venus, Mercury, Neptune and the Sun bring inspiration so fleeting, you may wonder if it was there at all. Don’t despair. Even when light doesn’t come through the clouds, it’s still there.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Neat and tidy is how you like things to be. This includes work, your wardrobe, lunch, and if you could, your relationship. Does it seem life has its own ideas? With the planets wringing out each sentimental drop, it’s more likely you’ll join a meditation group, or start one! As you know, Libra’s energy blends to raise what’s around you. Isn’t light an uplifting place to visit?

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Falling for someone is a divine experience. However, if they don’t tick all your boxes, you may reconsider. If you have recently been drained of money, sleep, or all the trust you can muster, take a step back. Wrap yourself up in a blanket of comfort. Add a hot chocolate or tea, and detach. Your own energy is the most healing of all.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Strangely, the very people who pull on your energy have similar traits to your own. The difference is, they may have lost sight of what’s important. In being the other side of the coin, you physically activate your beliefs. This turns them into a blessing and a strength. Venus connects with Chiron. You have direct access to a universal truth. What will you do with it?

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Does the phrase, ‘what goes ‘round, comes around’ hold meaning for you? It’s not only found in karmic cycles, it’s what each person says and does, that creates where they find themselves. Juno has entered your financial sector. This is a support and a back-up. Choose the mentor who matches you. Resonating with like-minded types set you up to be more comfortable.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Happy Birthday if you were born this week! This could be a time of running away. With imagination, feelings, and creative insights. Juno joins so many in your sign – the Sun, Neptune, Mercury, Venus, and Chiron. It’s basically Pisces or nothing. You’ll be so busy feeling everything, it may take a while to sort out what really happened.