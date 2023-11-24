Azabudai Hills Officially Opens By Jessie Carbutt

Three shining new additions have soared into the Tokyo skyline, marking the completion of Mori Building Co., Ltd.’s 30-year plan to elevate the Toranomon-Azabudai District. This new world-class neighborhood stands as Tokyo’s latest landmark, and officially opened on November 24, 2023. Dubbed the “Hills of the Future,” this was the largest redevelopment project ever undertaken by Japan’s leading urban landscape developer.

Credit: CDBOX for Mori Building Co., Ltd. – Azabudai Hills

The Metropolis team was invited for a sneak peek inside the new complex. Here’s a preview of what you can now go explore this fall.

Designed with the concept of “A City Within A City” and a “Modern Urban Village,” this multi-use complex harmoniously integrates diverse urban functions, offices, residences, retail facilities, cultural institutions, educational establishments, and medical centers.

Highlights include the new elementary school campus of the British School in Tokyo and the highly anticipated Tokyo Venture Capital Hub—the first large-scale venture capital hub in Japan. Additionally, the internationally acclaimed EPSON teamLab Borderless experience will be relocated to MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM, and the Keio University Center for Preventive Medicine will also find its new home here.

Credit: CDBOX for Mori Building Co., Ltd.

Shoppers will love the Azabudai Hills Market area and a network of hundreds of stores and restaurants throughout the complex, featuring everything from luxury retail shops and artisan market stalls. The AZABUDAI HILLS CHRISTMAS MARKET 2023 will be held from Saturday, December 9 to Monday, December 25. The authentic-feeling Christmas market space created by Shohei Shigematsu of international architectural design group OMA, and the corwning piece is a symbolic tree decorated with 20,000 LED bulbs and five types of light ornaments. 17 stalls and restaurants embrace the winter theme, in addition to a Christmas goods specialty store called Käthe Wolfert, which has its main location in Germany, plus six other stores offering Christmas goods such as trees and wreaths. 10 food and beverage outlets, including restaurants in Azabudai Hills such as Hills House Dining33 supervised by Kiyomi Mikuni and vegan café 8 will be serving limited merchandise and menu items only available at the AZABUDAI HILLS CHRISTMAS MARKET.

Weary travelers will find solace in Aman’s world-first Janu brand hotel, offering luxurious rooms and one of Tokyo’s largest wellness facilities. Extensive residential spaces offer luxury living with all amenities at your fingertips, while the office spaces are poised to attract new opportunities in Central Tokyo.

Credit: CDBOX for Mori Building Co., Ltd. – Azabudai Hills

Similar to the green spaces found at Toranomon Hills and Roppongi Hills, Azabudai Hills boasts a spacious Central Green crowned by a canopy designed by Heatherwick Studio, along with an orchard featuring 11 species of fruit trees. During hanami season, Sakura-asa Street and Cherry Blossom Gateways will come to life. The aim is to establish a “Green & Wellness” community, where people coexist harmoniously with nature to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.