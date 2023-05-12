♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope May 12 – 19

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

On the upside, the Sun, Uranus, Vesta, Mercury and the North Node of the Moon are in your solar second

house of income. The Sun puts a conscious effort into money coming in. Uranus brings things through

with a streak of lightning. Vesta offers wisdom. You are able to blend home life with work. Mercury goes

direct. There is clarity received in interactions once more.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

To say you’re busy is an understatement. The Sun is in Taurus. Happy Birthday! Uranus in your sign

keeps things in flux. By now you have mastered the shifts and changes. Mercury is in your sign, as are

Vesta and the North Node of the Moon. With a sigh of relief, know that Mercury goes direct this week.

This means the karmic connections of the North Node work for you.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

This week is full of benefits for Geminis. Venus is in your solar second house of income, as is Mars. This

means you may receive a top-up in this area, with the energy to chase it down if necessary. Ruler Mercury

has been retrograde. Ups and downs, with reactions that accompany them, are time-consuming. Mercury

goes direct. You can fly at your own pace once again.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There are celestial blessings that take you far this week. Mars and Venus are both in your sign. Mars

symbolizes your approach as you aim for a target. Venus invites beauty and pleasure. You hold the

balance of masculine and feminine in your hands. You also exude a bit of radiance and confidence along

with this. Mercury goes direct. It’s easier to talk and connect with everyone.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pallas Athene and Dark Moon Lilith are both in your sign. While this has been mentioned before, it’s the

way they team up that changes everything. Neither one embraces a status quo, follow the crowd type of

attitude. There’s a breakthrough energy that unearths what is no longer needed. Treasures may be found

along the way. Mercury goes direct to bring brilliance to your career.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is your week to surge forward. Your ruler, Mercury, goes direct. While it has been retrograde only a

short time, that’s enough to create confusion. You can now make headway in areas of negotiation.

Breakthroughs in technical details are likely. Accurate analysis is easier to find. This and more gets

cleared up. Past misunderstandings are released. Balance is back.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Jupiter and Chiron are in your relationship sector. In one or not, there’s energy with potential expansion

for business and partnerships. If you’ve been burned before, the celestial movement now is to heal and

move forward. The bigger emphasis in your chart is the Sun, Uranus, Vesta and Mercury when it comes to

shared ownership. Mercury goes direct. Things feel safer.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Not sure there’s a misunderstanding, but verbal doors aren’t as open as they were? Creating confusion is

one of Mercury retrograde’s favorite pranks. It’s exasperating, but it forces a second look. If you sense

there’s a creaky step or floorboard, you’re probably right. A blessing arrives in the form of Mercury

moving direct. It clarifies questions in your sector of relationships.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Plans delayed, responses hard to pin down? Moving things along isn’t always easy when Mercury is

retrograde. You’re the Archer, your arrow aims high. You’d like to move in a straight line and reach your

target. That’s not what a retrograde Mercury is about. It unwinds to reassess. Luckily, Mercury goes direct

this week. Expect sense to finally come to the forefront.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Capricorns have been through a lot. Pluto in your sign has forced a transformation, whether you wanted it

or not. You know what you want, you know what works, you know who you are. Your wisdom has cost,

but has given you more. When Mercury retrograde creates a little chaos, you’re able to step back and see

the big picture. Mercury goes direct this week. You’re back in the zone.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Moon transits through your sign to pick up on your feelings. Dark Moon Lilith and Pallas Athene are

in your sector of long-term relationships. If you’re in one, you may notice they’re off on their own

tangent. It’s in sync with the influence of the stars. It won’t last forever. Mercury goes direct this week. It

offers a bonus if you’re curious and want to ask a few questions.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Conversations, reaching out, making contact goes a long way this week. The Sun, Uranus, Vesta, Mercury

and the Moon’s North Node fill up this sector of your chart. With the North Node, there’s a fated quality

to what happens as you take these steps. Go ahead, try it out. There’s a celestial blessing that is timed for

your success. Mercury goes direct. You are noticed and heard.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani