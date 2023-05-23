♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope May 19 – 26

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This New Moon kicks off the next chapter in your income sector. Neptune and Saturn are in your solar twelfth house, inspiring dreams to build on. With Neptune, there are no limits. Saturn delves into the nitty gritty of what’s required. Plans you can work with begin to take shape. Right now, you can charm any outside resistance. It’s your gift to future generations.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun continues to shine in your sign. It’s the highlight of your year. Happy Birthday, Taurus! It’s worth getting a group of your favorite people together to celebrate. It can be big and showy, or quiet and demure. If you don’t have the inclination, you deserve to spend at least a few moments with a treat. Your birth is a sacred gift. The New Moon is in your sign. It’s time to start again.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Feeling inspired by dreams and visions? They may drift through as you work or stare out a window. The Sun, Uranus, Vesta, Mercury and the North Node of the Moon are in this sector of your chart. The New Moon sidles in, as does Jupiter. They champion where you might go, what you can do, and whether you really want to. The Sun moves into Gemini. Happy Birthday!

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Chiron works to heal aspects of your career. You can turn things around with the positive view already in your hands. You may be surprised by what ideas come to you. It’s like whispers in the breeze reminding you of your calling. Old perspectives melt away as what’s happening right now takes precedence. The New Moon cuddles up to a cozy friendship.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This New Moon touches mature aspects of your career. It has a way of starting things up and refreshing your spirit. It’s close to your sector of group associations and favorite pastimes. You may feel the solid earthiness of what this week wants to offer you. The Sun moves into your eleventh house. It lights up the places where your heart is happiest.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Not everything is happening in your solar ninth house, but it may feel like it. The New Moon resides there. It’s always happy to add a spiritual glimpse, even to those who have devoted much of their time to this discipline. If you’ve traveled or ended up living in another country, that’s the kind of energy you can connect with. The Sun moves to bring a burst of light to your career.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

What you have developed within, ready to share in a relationship, gets another look. The New Moon resides in the transformational sector of your chart. It reaches towards your next chapter, exciting in its possibilities. The Sun moves into your solar ninth house. There’s an ease when it comes to looking ahead. Seeing what attracts you helps you embrace it this week.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If someone keeps pushing, you have a well-developed defense. You’re sincere and determined. It’s not wise to cross a Scorpio. Your loyalty is legendary. At the moment you may have enough on your plate and aren’t asking for more. The New Moon is magic. It connects with your inner visionary in your relationship sector. The Sun transits to share light that lifts your creative spirit.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Notice that requests just keep coming? This could have to do with planetary energy in your solar sixth house. The Moon’s North Node resides in your work sector. You’re doing things that ring a karmic bell. They’re complex and time-consuming. Not easy. Jupiter just entered too – surprise! Invite expansion. The New Moon arrives to share feelings. Consider it a form of graduation.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Can you start again? Pluto hovers on the outer reaches of your mind. It’s retrograde, and will re-enter Capricorn next month. If you have something that requires heavy lifting, you’ll be able to complete the task. This week’s New Moon adds a creative space. You may find it easy to share. It keeps a long-term relationship in a special place. The Sun transits to brighten your work.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Necessity brings out your creative genius. Ideas you might not have considered suddenly pop out to show themselves off. At this point, the universe may see you as a current and future leader. This week’s New Moon has a romantic side. It regards the material, physical realm as a high point to enjoy. The Sun transits to bring someone who likes laughter and a stellar view.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s only so much flux a Pisces actually enjoys. Then it’s time to take a break and sink into a comfortable space. Taking care of yourself is important. After you do, you’re able to look after others. Is someone pulling a bit too much? This New Moon is chatty and empathetic, especially for you. Let others know how you feel. The Sun transits to light up life at home.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani