Taste Fantasy Japanese Fruit Gummy Flavors That Don’t Exist An overview of the latest fantasy flavors to hit Japan By Takeshi Dylan Sadachi

Ever wondered what a fruit from a far-off planet or an alternate dimension might taste like? Well, now you can try them with the latest craze in Japan: mysterious, imaginary Japanese fruit gummy flavors by Kanro (kaso kajtsu gumi).

Forget about your usual strawberry or grape flavor—these gummies are inspired by fruits that (probably) don’t exist in the real world yet but feel so tangible that you might just believe they do.

The Current Lineup of Fantasy Japanese Fruit Gummy Flavors:

Developed by the Kanro and 3MON team, currently, two standout imaginary fruits have made their way into gummy form, with more flavors anticipated soon.

*We’ll update this regularly, so keep checking back for the latest flavors!

1) ウチャチャの実 (Fruit of Uchacha)

Fruit of Uchacha (Image credit: Kanro)

Scientific Name : Hilarés uchacha

: Hilarés uchacha Classification : Sanktos family, Uchacha genus

: Sanktos family, Uchacha genus Habitat : The forests along the Lelenga River basin (no other known reports of sightings)

: The forests along the Lelenga River basin (no other known reports of sightings) Fruit Size : Approximately 0.21 meters in diameter

: Approximately 0.21 meters in diameter Weight: About 475 grams

The fruit grows around the Lelenga River, which meanders through iron-rich, red-soiled terrain near the equator. The area was inaccessible to outsiders for years due to a mysterious phenomenon that disturbs compasses and radio signals, allowing indigenous peoples to sustain traditional lifestyles. Rumors of a flying fruit have circulated for years, told by those few locals who venture deep into the forest.

The existence of the fruit finally became apparent when an anthropologist studying the region crash-landed in the Lelenga River after a sudden squall. Upon returning, they reported witnessing the Uchacha fruit hovering in the air.

Uchacha, with its yellow flesh encased in thick skin, is prized for its incredibly sweet flavor—though its delicate flesh begins to spoil just 23 seconds after peeling, likely due to exposure to ethylene gas, which accelerates decay. I

Indigenous communities are believed to have ancient methods of preserving Uchacha, though these techniques remain a closely guarded secret. Its seeds are edible but extremely sour and are used by locals as a preservative for river fish.

2) キラスピカの実 (Killa Spica)

Killa Spica gummy (Image credit: Kanro)

Scientific Name : Aurōra vainyksi

: Aurōra vainyksi Classification : Aurōra family, Spica genus

: Aurōra family, Spica genus Habitat : The frigid Blueknife region (no other known sightings)

: The frigid Blueknife region (no other known sightings) Fruit Size : Roughly 0.45 meters in diameter

: Roughly 0.45 meters in diameter Weight: About 1,521 grams

The Killa Spica fruit is native to the remote, polar-climate mountains of Blueknife. Its harsh weather and the long-held superstition that “stars fall from the sky in winter” prevented many from entering the forests, especially during the cold months.

The fruit’s existence was only recently confirmed, and the region is now strictly off-limits during winter. On the full-moon night closest to the Winter Solstice, the fruit explodes, scattering its seeds at speeds of up to 300 km/h, which can be lethal.

The fruit is characterized by its sharp star-like shape. The flesh absorbs moonlight, becoming translucent and firm, packed with sugars to endure the harsh cold. While too hard to eat raw, it melts into a rich, creamy texture when cooked.

Its tough skin, though indigestible, contains spicy compounds that leave a mild tingling sensation on the tongue when chewed. These compounds are also believed to contribute to the fruit’s explosiveness.

More Japanese Fictional Fruit Gummy Flavors Coming Soon

While Uchacha and Killa Spica are the first two fruits to be biome Japanese gummies, they’re just the beginning.

Fruit Lab’s researchers and investigators frequently hint at new discoveries online. The Fruit Lab’s team has an X account, sharing regular updates about their findings, lab work, and field expeditions.

Who knows what new fruits and stories are around the corner? All we can do is wait—and get our taste buds ready for the next adventure.

Killa Spica glowing in the lab (Image credit: Kanro)

