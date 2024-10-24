This Japanese Grandma’s First Day of High School Baachan's belated back to school at 85 years old By Sharnie Fenn

On a serene spring morning, amid the falling cherry blossom petals, an 85-year-old woman named Etsuko Hayasaka–also my grandmother–departed her home with her customary “ittekimasu!” (“I’m off!”). On this particular day, however, her destination held a surprise far from ordinary.

It was an unusual sight; a silver-haired, elderly woman, dressed in a senior high school uniform. She was walking happily down the street, but what made the vision even more curious was the television crew following her, complete with two cameramen and a boom operator.

Hayasaka was part of a TV program called “Debut-Sen TV,” which gives ordinary people the opportunity to try something new for the first time in their lives. The show refers to it as someone’s “debut” and documents their exciting journey. The show aired in May on the Japanese TV channel “Nittere,” and for those who missed it, it’s now available on the streaming app TVer.

A Childhood of Sacrifice

Born into a post-World War Il time, Hayasaka’s childhood was marked by hardships. Poverty was a constant companion; her mother and her six older siblings struggled to feed themselves. The family’s struggles were only compounded when Misao, Hayasaka’s mother, experienced a rapid decline in health. It unfortunately left her half-paralyzed when Hayasaka was only five years old. When her older siblings married and had to move out of the family home, the role of caretaker and homemaker fell onto Hayasaka’s young shoulders.

In the mornings and evenings before and after school, she dedicated herself to household chores collecting firewood from nearby bushland, carrying buckets of water from the neighborhood well, and washing laundry in the shallows of a lake. She also attended to the needs of her immobile mother guiding her around the home and aiding her in bathing and using the restroom.

When Hayasaka reached the age of 16, going to koukou (senior high school) was not a viable option due to her mother’s ill health requiring constant supervision and care. Hayasaka thus decided to quit school, and from then on she wondered restlessly about what high school life could have been like.

The Opportunity of a Lifetime

“I have been dreaming of going to senior high school for decades,” Hayasaka explains in her interview with Metropolis. “But I kept this dream to myself because I didn’t want my mother to feel guilty or burden her with sadness. It is not her fault, and I do not regret quitting school because I got to spend so much more time with her: I am happy I was able to stay by my mother’s side.”

When the TV program caught wind of her strong desire to go to senior high school, they offered to enroll Etsuko as a student at Tokiwagi Gakuen–a senior high school located in Sendai which accommodates students between the ages of 15 to 18—for one day. Of course, when she heard of the offer, Hayasaka leaped at the opportunity.

The morning of her big day, Hayasaka woke up at 3 am to make 50 servings of ohagi (rice cake covered in red bean paste) to hand out to her new teachers and classmates. After checking her school bag four times to ensure she had not forgotten any school supplies, Hayasaka began the 20-minute walk from Sendai Station to the grand entrance of Tokiwagi Gakuen, where she was welcomed by a beautiful, blossoming cherry blossom tree.

Cameras rolling, the team captured every moment of anticipation and excitement. Student Hayasaka remained unfazed by the camera’s presence; she was in awe, her mind far too preoccupied with other thoughts.

“This experience was everything I had dreamt of and more.” –Etsuko Hayasaka

Connecting Across Generations

“As much as going to senior high school had always been a dream of mine, I was equally worried as much as I was excited. After all, I am 85 years old, and I worried if I could keep up physically and mentally. I didn’t want to drag any of the students down. I was also worried whether I could become friends with everyone, and if we’d be able to find common ground.”

Despite Hayasaka’s initial worries, her 16-year-old classmates greeted her with open arms, their curiosity piqued by the sight of a senior citizen in their classroom. With a sense of camaraderie that transcended age, they embraced Hayasaka as one of their own, eager to share the joys of learning with a newfound, unexpected friend. As Hayasaka shared the reasons behind her delayed high school experience, it became a profound lesson for the students, who realized the privilege that many of them had taken for granted. Together, they rallied around Hayasaka, determined to make this Japanese grandma’s first day of high school as fulfilling as possible.

Haysaka immersed herself in the high school experience. She partook in a technology class where she learned how to type on a keyboard. In a physical education class, she obediently did 10 push-ups and 10 sit-ups, and even successfully landed a group jump rope. At lunch, she dragged her desk alongside other classmates, and they opened up their bento boxes together, sharing their okazu (side dishes). Hayasaka received a Certificate of Graduation as proof of attendance and completion of her first day of high school, and she burst into joyful tears.

Dreams Know No Age Limit

“I was so touched by everyone’s support and kindness. This experience was everything I had dreamt of and more. Not only did I get to wear a sailor uniform for the first time and go to senior high school, I also got to make real friends and connect with so many people, despite our age and generational gap. Senior high school isn’t just a place to learn and study. I know now it’s also a place to connect with others, share stories, help one another, learn about each other, and find unexpected friendships.”

The school chime rang to signal the end of the day. Hayasaka gathered under the cherry blossom tree with her new classmates to snap her very first class photo. In the image, she holds up her graduation certificate proudly and beams alongside her new friends.

Throughout the span of a single day, Hayasaka had conquered not only the halls of academia but also the barriers of time and lost dreams. In a society where age often dictates one’s limitations, she proved that dreams have no expiration date.

“I am living proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. You are never too old. You are never not enough.”

