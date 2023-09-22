♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope September 22 – September 29

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Mercury, Dark Moon Lilith and the Sun are in your house of work. Feel like you’re dotting your i’s and crossing your t’s? The Sun transits to light up your life when it comes to relationships. The Autumnal Equinox is finally here. It offers balance and beauty with weather to wake up to. Then the Sun, Pallas Athene and Mars give you time to dive into what you really enjoy.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You get a double chance to enjoy your week. Have a lot on your shoulders? You may also have the support to feel you’re part of a team. When something is exciting, energy flows. You’re able to move further and faster. The Sun transits to sister-sign Libra (you’re both ruled by Venus). The Autumnal Equinox kicks in for the beginning of new seasonal views and bright colors.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re known as the social butterfly of the zodiac. Floating by for all your invitations? Your response may be, ‘in no time at all.’ As an air sign, Geminis have a breezy flow. Your light touch is always appreciated. You also tend to fly when you travel, if the choice is up to you. The Sun transits to brighten your next creative project. The Autumnal Equinox starts a romantic streak.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is a more fluid week as you trust the accuracy of your feelings. Cancers sense what is on the surface isn’t always as it seems. You use your abilities more for healing than intrigue. You can also be a money magnet, which you often plow back into helping others. The Sun transits to shine its light on your life at home. The Autumnal Equinox brings warmth in the chill.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Leos and income go hand in hand this week. Planets in action move as one when it comes to money and making it. Venus and Ceres in your sign set you up as the one to meet. Someone may want to put you in the forefront. The Sun transits to your solar third house. Others will notice what you say. Let them know who you are. The Autumnal Equinox is a time of settling in.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Manifesting is something Virgos do well. Thoughts are things when it comes to your sign. That’s why you’re careful to calibrate and streamline, as your ideas have the potential to become real. Others may not see it happening, as you tend to take care of the details first. The Sun transits to add confidence to income. This Autumnal Equinox is a time of financial harvest.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

This is your time of year. The Sun transits to your sign. Happy Birthday! Librans work hard on the behalf of others. You strive for beauty, balance, and love in all things. Yet life often has a mind of its own. So when this week arrives, you’re prepared to accept only the best. This Autumnal Equinox is the beginning of the next layer of new you!

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

You could make yourself keep going, but if you’ve been moving non-stop it might be best to rest. The reset that comes along may assist you to go further and faster. You may view a recent and intense trajectory now behind you. Ceres in your sign makes sure of that. The Sun transits to see which dreams fit your heart. The Autumnal Equinox brings a sense of satisfaction.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Sagittarians are real live visionaries. You can see and sense realms that don’t yet exist. On a good day, you are fearless. No need to absorb the ‘what if’s’. This means your creative self stays busy. Still, you need to feel safe to nurture your ideas into reality. The Sun transits to wake friends to your possibilities. They’ll warm up as the Autumnal Equinox signals your season.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

People in your position know how to keep a group together. That’s one of Capricorn’s gifts. As an earth sign, you sense what’s practical and will work. You give ideas form if they are deserving of your time. You prefer a return on your investment, whether it’s financial or a contribution. The Sun transits to light up your career. This Autumnal Equinox is a comfort zone.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Sun transits away from your sector of personal transformation. Its warmth adds confidence, offering a chance to let recent events settle in. Once you add your new parts of the puzzle, it takes time to adjust them to your bigger picture. Aquarians are famous for a cutting-edge approach that others will eventually follow. This Autumnal Equinox is a bonus, not a heartbreak.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Is your soul in need of a deep massage? How about a cool drink (if it’s hot where you are), or a silky song to soothe away tension? This week the Sun transits from your house of relationships. It shines its light on transformations that come from what is shared, if your feelings are entwined. This Autumnal Equinox is a prelude to what you care about the very most.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani