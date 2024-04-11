Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo April 2024 From themed cafes to unique foods and fashion, here are our top picks for pop-ups this month By Arden Kreuzer

Star Wars Cafe

April 20 – June 9, 2024

Photo Credit: Oh My Cafe

A spin on the Star Wars quote “May the force be with you”, May 4 has become National Star Wars Day and is celebrated by fans worldwide. In honor of the world-famous pun, Oh My Cafe is holding a Star Wars-themed pop-up cafe at the Box Cafe & Space located in the Solamachi Mall at Tokyo Skytree. The geekily crafted themed drinks, meals and souvenirs make this a perfect outing for Star Wars lovers.

10 am – 9 pm

Box Cafe & Space

Solamachi (the mall at the Skytree)

1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku

ohmycafe.jp

Steven Smith Tea Pop-up Shop

April 12 – May 6, 2024

Photo Credit: popap.biz

Steven Smith Teamaker is a Portland-based specialty tea company that aims to revitalize the tea culture in America. Based on the concept of “take a break” the tea company has curated teas that boost wellness and encourage relaxation in our busy lives. The pop-up shop is located in the Shibuya Scramble Square and sells a special collection of teas and healthy sweets.

10 am – 9 pm

Shibuya Scramble Square 2F

2-24-12 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

smithtea.jp

Crochet Flowers and Dreamy Paintings: “Lupinus” Art Pop-up

April 29, 2024

This pop event features two Tokyo-based artists, Kihou who created dream-like sceneries in her paintings, and Ayane who uses crochet techniques to craft flower arrangements that will last a lifetime. The two artists will display and sell their work at Open Nakameguro for one day only. Enjoy a coffee or tea at the cafe space while enjoying the beauty of creativity in the trendy neighborhood of Nakameguro.

Check out these artists on Instagram:

Kihou: @_____me.o

Ayane: @ayaneknit

11 am – 6 pm

Open Nakameguro

2-9-17 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku

popap.biz

LA ATO Fashion Pop-up

April 16 – April 29, 2024

Created around the concept of “I am me”, La Ato designs clothing and accessories in soft colors and elegant styles that accentuate the elegance of women. The brand is selling items exclusive to their pop-up shop in the Lumine1 Mall in Shinjuku.

Check out the brand on Instagram: @laato_

11 am – 9 pm

Lumine1 Shinjuku 2F

1-1-5 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

popap.biz

Jiichiro Pocket Pop-Up Shop

March 1 – May 7, 2024

Jiichiro is a luxury sweets maker specializing in baumkuchen, the famous German circular cake. While Jiichiro’s full-sized pastries can be purchased throughout Tokyo, this pop-up shop features a collection of bite-sized versions that can easily fit in your pocket or purse. Stop by Ecute Shinagawa for the perfect treat to carry with you on a busy day or to enjoy on a picnic.

10 am – 10 pm

Ecute Shinagawa

(Inside the ticket gate of JR Shinagawa Station)

jiichiro.com