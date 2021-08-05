♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

You can go pretty much anywhere with your plans. The Sun conjuncts Mercury, placing romance and creativity in one basket. The New Moon kicks off efforts as things go from zero to 180. Once people get the picture, they can’t do enough. Mars and Venus combine in your work sector. They’re the perfect couple to sort out the details. And celebrate while they do it.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Home becomes the focus this week. Mercury and the Sun make sure you have all the information you need for the next step. It works best when your heart is into it. The New Moon joins in. Energy that drifted is back. There’s a commitment that feels authentic. Venus and Mars bring a dynamic balance. If you’re dealing with children, or investing in romance, rewards are coming.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If days have been a burn-out, you’re about to be recharged. The Sun and Mercury in your solar third house add inspiration to ideas wafting through. Conversations have heart. You know your time is well spent. The New Moon joins in, rounding out feelings ready for your next step. Venus and Mars balance the work details. You’ll have what you need to create a dream-home feel.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

The marathon continues. There’s always the escape door, but momentum picks up as you choose to stick around. Daily tasks and admin become a spiritual quest. One merges into the other. The New Moon joins the Sun and Mercury. These three infuse your finances – for the better. Your growing savings become the best foundation you can have. This is how the stars have your back.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! The stars are here for you. They assist in ways that feel just right. The Sun in your sign infuses Mercury’s connections. You can move forward with your requests, and discover they are waiting for you. The New Moon is also in Leo. Time to start something new. The corridors of the galaxy have a way of opening now. They light up your happiest path.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Venus and Mars are in Virgo. They make a juicy combination. As members of the personal planets brigade, their job is to fill your life with energy, beauty, and comfort. Not all planets are like this, but luckily, they are. The Sun is in your solar twelfth house, as is Mercury. Your current focus is on dreams, privacy, and your next step. The New Moon arrives to get things started.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Your quick wit penetrates others’ clouds of consciousness. The Sun and Mercury are in your solar eleventh house. Friends and shared interests are the focus. Repartee comes from a place of heart. Your Venusian smile works wonders. The New Moon joins in to add a dash of feeling. Current events hold your future in a protected space. They add more meaning to each day.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You can sense what’s beneath the surface, but do others skip over it? Validation for intuitive Scorpio may take a while. This happens when you’re ahead of the curve. Friends who join your perspective are priceless. Some are waiting for you; others hold the space. The Sun and Mercury continue to light up your career. The New Moon arrives to support them. Follow your hunches.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Sagittarians are born with the archer’s bow. You aim your arrows high. Natural optimism takes you to places others wouldn’t attempt. Then when you find yourself there, hindsight kicks in. Is there something else you could have brought? Anything you might have done differently? You wouldn’t be who you are without risks. The Sun, Mercury, and New Moon assist your next leap.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You like your partner to nurture you, but a bit of flash now and then is magnetic. It’s possible to have both. In a relationship, on the path towards one, or taking a break, you’re a force to be reckoned with. You manifest with your own dynamic presence. The Sun and Mercury are in your solar eighth house of sexy rebirth. The New Moon joins in to add a dose of passion.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

What initially may be a surprise could become a bonus. The Sun opposite your sign is in a testing square to Uranus. It invites the unexpected. Acting on impulse is often the first response. When the dimensions behind it pop out, it’s intriguing. The Sun and Mercury welcome the New Moon into your house of relationships. Time for fun and a whole new way of seeing things.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Venus opposes Neptune in your sign. The love goddess is in a positive aspect to Pluto. Interactions with authorities are likely to work in your favor. Your boundaries are flexible. This adds to your attraction, and your results. Those in power are people too. The Sun and Mercury open doors at work. The New Moon arrives to make sure you’re comfortable.