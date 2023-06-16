Just a five-minute walk from Omotesando Station, located on the fourth floor, Il Lupino offers a refreshing dining experience in a luxurious setting, with its luxurious afternoon tea set available until the end of August.

Mango, pineapple and other tropical fruits are stars of the summer tea set show, but diners also flock here for the grand menu’s handmade pizza. Fresh beluga caviar, truffles and other lavish ingredients that have been carefully selected by the chef and incorporated into the menu. Although Il Lupino was first established in Hawaii, it has gained international popularity for its Italian flavor influences, and is produced by world-renowed steakhouse owner Wolfgang Zwiener, a trattoria and bar run by Zwiener and his son Peter Zwiener.

Gracing Tokyo this summer with this fruity tea set, enjoy sweet treats like the baked raspberry confectionary, mango and coconut panna cotta, gateau basque, passion fruit and lime cake, mango tart and pineapple choux, followed by caprese made with Italian mozzarella, a prime beef mini hamburger, lemon and caviar cold cappellini, salmon, avocado and ham cheese twin sandwich, and an arancini with summer truffle.

For drinks, the cocktail menu will transport you to the beaches of Hawaii. The Blue Hawaii mocktail and Fresh Mango Mojito come highly recommended.

Reservations by phone (03-6804-5661) or by TableCheck. Please make a reservation by 5pm the day before your desired time.

2F Nono Aoyama Shop & Restaurant, 3-4-3 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

03-6804-5661

11:30am – 11:30pm (Last order 10:30pm)

illupinojapan.jp/

@illupinoprime_tokyo