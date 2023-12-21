Tokyo Pop-up Stores December 2023 The latest anime, food and fashion in the city By James Chiu and Marina Amposta

December 26 – TBA

Pokemon × Mr. Donut’s “Missed Lucky Bag 2024”

As part of the “Relaxed and Relaxed Poka~n” campaign, Mr. Donut introduces “Misdo Fukubukuro 2024″—the limited release which includes Pikachu, Kabigon, Sonance, Nuoh, Hogeta and Numera. Choose from a ¥2,400 lucky bag, ¥3,600 lucky box or a ¥5,900 lucky box featuring a “bath towel” with cute Pokemon and donut designs. Donut exchange cards can be redeemed at any Mister Donut shop until May 31, 2024.

Mr Donut Stores, 1-2-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku

8am-10pm

Prices range from ¥2,400-¥5,900

misterdonut.jp

December 29 – January 30

Matsuken Samba II × TOKYO PARADE

TOKYO PARADE features the famous Japanese actor Ken Matsudaira. Snack on the bizarre “Matsuken Samba! Ooger” burger, a mackerel masterpiece with spicy Sambal Sauce paired with the whimsical “Beaver! Tila Miller Ball,” a tiramisu served in a shimmering mirror ball bowl with a surprise Kami-sama appearance.

TOKYO PARADE goods & café (Shibuya Parco 6F), 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

Weekdays 11am-9pm

Price ranges from ¥880 to ¥2,000

Cafe.parco.jp

December 1 – 27

Harry Potter × 31 (Thirty-One Ice Cream)

Tully’s Coffee Japan partners with Warner Bros for a magical Harry Potter collaboration. Discover spellbinding treats such as ‘Honeydukes’ Strawberry Milk Soufflé Cake and the menu inspired by Bertie Botts’ 100-flavor beans, frog chocolate and explosive bonbons. Limited-time designs featuring Hogwarts and Hedwig add a touch of wizardry to the magic holidays.

Thirty-One Ice Cream Keio Crown Street Sasazuka, 1-56-18 Sasazuka, Shibuya-ku

11am-9pm

31ice.co.cp

December 15 – 29

Koupen-chan Exhibition

The heartwarming world of “Koupen-chan”, the adorable toy penguin, celebrates life’s little joys. Explore over 150 original artworks and delightful photo spots, creating a dynamic space where you can savor themed treats like Koupen-chan Latte and the Shooting Star Cake—your small moments of joy await.

Matsuya Ginza 8th floor Event Square, 3-6-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku

11am-8pm

Adults ¥1,000, high school students ¥800, junior students ¥600

December 9 – December 30

“Attack on Titans” The Final Season × SMILE BASE CAFE

Just as anime fans celebrate the ending of “Attack on Titan”, its characters care in Ikebukuro. The SMILE BASE CAFE reenacts the famous scene where Armin punches Eren at the sea on rare cheesecakes and “rumbling”, the thrilling scene where all Titans walk out the wall, with pancakes. The cade also presents drinks featuring other main characters and goods such as postcards and key holders.

SMILE BASE CAFE Ikebukuro, 3−25−11 Nishi Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku

Every 90 minutes from, 12:30pm-4pm, 5:30pm-7:30pm

Prices range from ¥800 to ¥2000

Smilebase.co.jp

November 22 – December 20

SNOWS Pop-up Shop

Foodies, do not miss the winter-limited Hokkaido sweets offered by SNOWS. Its products bring you to the snowy Hokkaido: Snow Sand, sweet cream sandwiched by baked biscuits, Snow Ball, chocolate truffles with cream using pasture-based milk inside, and many others. The shop is located near the Shinkansen South Transfer Gate in the Tokyo Station. Drop by and get a taste of these refined sweets from Hokkaido.

Tokyo Station, 1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

10am – 9pm

snows-winter.com

December 1 – December 17

Dior Garden of Dreams

Dive into the breathtaking fantasy world presented by Dior. The Garden of Dreams showcases the flowery, aromatic Fragrance Labyrinth and the Magical Fountain, reenacting Christian Dior’s beloved Tuileries Garden in Paris. Its Holiday Gift Boutique Makeup offers makeup and skincare items designed for the coming holiday season. For Dior fans whose purchases exceed ¥44,000, Dior presents a tote bag inlaid with golden patterns as a special gift.

Roppongi Hills Arena and Mori Garden, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

11am – 7:20pm

Free admission

dior.com

December 1 – December 17

Bellygom Pop-up Store

Meet the popular character Bellygom in Shibuya. Bellygom is a laid-back, pink bear from South Korea, hosting a YouTube channel of more than 600,000 subscribers. The Christmas-styled pop-up store welcomes Bellygom’s 1.8m model and offers a lineup of Bellygom-featured daily items such as tote bags, postcards and notebooks. Visitors can also peek into Bellygom’s original prank videos in the store.

SHIBUYA109 B1, 2-29-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

10am – 9pm

Free admission

December 1 – December 25

DUCKDIVE Pop-up Store

A new wave in Tokyo’s fashion scene. With its sporty and stylish design, the streetwear brand DUCKDIVE has gathered popularity from many Korean celebrities and idol groups, such as BTS, NewJeans and SEVENTEEN. The brand is named after the technique used for avoiding big waves when surfing. Its lineup aligns with this concept, featuring the slogan “Concrete Wave,” a metaphor for surfing in the city, and “+82,” South Korea’s country code. Head to Harajuku and catch the new wave of fashion.

Harajuku Perupiya 2F, 6-6-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 8pm

Free admission