Dubbed “the ultimate sleepover experience” by its creators, illi Shimokitazawa offers spacious, hotel-style accommodations in one of the most popular neighborhoods in Tokyo. Launched by BARE NOTE STUDIO Inc., an architecture and design firm whose past projects include the hip SHIMOKITA HOSTEL, the facility opened on December 6 and targets local and foreign millennials traveling in the city.

illi Shimokitazawa features four, thoughtfully designed rooms that emulate the neighborhood’s vibrant youth culture. Each room spans over 50 square meters and accommodates up to six people at a time. The open floor plan is inviting and minimal, and promotes a sense of community through various gathering spaces like stylish lounge sofas, dining areas and balconies that overlook the bustling district below. All rooms include a fully equipped kitchenette, private bathroom and washing machine.

illi Shimokitazawa’s concept of a premium sleepover facility goes beyond its attractive interior. The hotel strives to cultivate a luxurious yet playful experience for guests by stocking up on games and other forms of entertainment, like record players and Bluetooth speakers. Guests also have access to a list of area recommendations, such as bars, restaurants and vintage shops, so travelers can make the most of their stay.

Just a one-minute walk from Shimokitazawa Station, illi Shimokitazawa is a fun and casual alternative to the pricier, more conventional accommodations scattered throughout Tokyo. The hotel is ideal for larger groups and even families (children of all ages are welcome) as they pass through the trendy neighborhood and explore its nearby attractions. Bookings available through Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia and other sites.

illi Shimokitazawa

2-24-12 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku

Photos courtesy of BARE NOTE STUDIO Inc.

Video by Angelica Chavez