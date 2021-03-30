Modern technology and retro Japan meet at KADOYA HOTEL. “We use genuine antique furniture so that we can bring out a retro Japanese taste rather than a cutting-edge image,” says second-generation owner Mr. Imanaka. “But, I try to give a little surprise to guests by coexisting the old with technology, such as by installing an automatic check-in machine at the front desk.”

Compared to the many hotel chain giants and monotonous business hotels across Tokyo, KADOYA HOTEL’s retro ryokan charm graces the accommodation with a warmer personality. Calm lighting and vintage furnishings add a cozy ambiance to each of the 94 guest rooms, but the modern technology such as the Ion air purifiers, free wifi and contemporary conference room makes the ryokan an ideal spot for teleworkers or anyone looking for a weekend city stay.

Its central location (just a three-minute walk from Shinjuku Nishiguchi Station) further adds to the ryokan’s convenience, and is popular with travelers looking to go sightseeing.

Comfort is key at KADOYA HOTEL. All staff are formally qualified “pillow advisors,” meaning they can carefully measure the shape and angle of the guest’s neck with special equipment, listen to your tastes, and provide the perfect pillow for you. There’s even the option to buy it afterwards if you fall in love with it, which, Mr. Imanaka explains, many people do.

After a restful night, Mr. Imanaka strives to serve guests a satisfying breakfast to set you up for the day ahead. Breakfast is optional on the first-floor at Cafe La Voie, with French toast being a popular Western-style option and the egg-topped rice a favorite on the Japanese menu. In fact, Mr. Imanaka was featured on a Japanese news program about his egg-over-rice breakfast, and is aiming to be the best place in Shinjuku for this popular breakfast dish.

In the evenings, enjoy a traditional Japanese dining experience at Sumiyuusakena Inn. Nestled away in a corner of the ryokan’s basement floor, the warmly lit space is styled after a traditional Japanese inn and has dark solid mahogany and walnut furniture with a range of seating options, from traditional irori (sunken hearth tables) to private rooms, counter seats and classic tables. The food menu is equally attractive, with a mouthwatering array of Japanese dishes, including charcoal grilled Wagyu beef, fresh sashimi platters and hearty beef sukiyaki.

Stamp Rally Project

KADOYA HOTEL is currently one of six ryokan in Tokyo taking part in the Stamp Rally Project. Hotel guests can inquire at the front desk for an original stamp tenugui (Japanese hand towel) and can then collect stamps from each ryokan taking part. Once you’ve called all six, you’ll receive an exclusive gift.*

Reservations can be made here.

kadoya-hotel.co.jp

Reservations available 24-hours

International +81-3-3346-2561

Domestic 03-3346-2561

1-23-1 Nishi Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

*Gifts vary by hotel and season, and may not always be available. Please check with the hotel staff during your stay.