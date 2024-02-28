What’s happening in Tokyo this March? Festivals, flea markets, and music to celebrate spring By Naomi Hannah and Arden Kreuzer

Until March 15, 2024

Hyakudan Kaidan Hinamatsuri

Celebrate Hinamatsuri (Girl’s Day) at Hotel Gajoen’s historic Hyakudan Kaidan (100 Steps Staircase). Each room of the captivating cultural property is adorned with hundreds of hina dolls in various elegant scenes. The collection features dolls from all over Japan, providing visitors with the most luxurious display of Hina dolls in Tokyo. Enjoy the upcoming Spring season at this beautiful cultural display for the girls of Japan at the Hyakudan Kaidan “1,000 Years of Hina Dolls” Hinamatsuri display.

11 am – 6 pm

Admission:

Same Day:

General: ¥1600

University/ Highschool student: ¥1000

Junior/ Elementary student: ¥800

Advance:

General: ¥1300

University/ Highschool student: ¥900

unior/ Elementary student: ¥600

Hotel Gajoen Tokyo

1-8-1 Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku

hotelgajoen-tokyo.com

March 3, 2024

Tokyo Marathon

Image from Tokyo Marathon 2023

Get ready for the Tokyo Marathon of 2024! The Marathon will begin at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building and last for 7 hours passing through Ueno, Asakusa and Ginza before concluding at Tokyo Station. Alongside the marathon, there will also be a two-hour 10.7 km race beginning at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building and ending in Nihombashi. If you’re not a runner, the marathon is open to spectators and supporters. Come on over to the course this March and join in handing out water or cheering on the runners.

9 am – 4 pm

marathon.tokyo

March 8-10, 2024

Art Fair Tokyo

Calling all creatives, attend this year’s Art Fair Tokyo at the Tokyo International Forum. As the largest art fair in Japan and the oldest in Asia, Art Fair Tokyo continues to act as a bridge between artists, curators, and independent collectors to exchange ideas and inspiration. The expansive gallery space will showcase both contemporary and historical artworks. Alternative creators and art institutions meet at the specially curated Crossing area, allowing visitors to witness the intersecting aesthetics of Japanese tradition and modernity. Spectacular pieces from emerging Japanese artists can also be viewed in the Projects area. Discover the Japanese art scene in all depths at Art Fair Tokyo.

11 am – 7 pm

Admission:

Advance – ¥4000

Same day – ¥5000

Tokyo International Forum Hall E & Lobby Gallery

3-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

artfairtokyo.com

March 9-10, 2024

Yoyogi Park Flea Market

Image from Guilhem Vellut

Explore hundreds of vendors selling antiques, vintage clothing, handmade items, pottery and more at one of Tokyo’s largest flea markets in Yoyogi Park. Flea markets in Japan live by the Japanese phrase mottainai which conveys the sense of regret people feel over being wasteful. These markers aim to encourage the slogan “reduce, reuse and recycle.” Come out to Yoyogi Park this March and strike a bargain while also supporting the environment.

9 am – 3 pm

Yoyogi Park Events Square

2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

tokyo-park.or.jp

March 10, 2024

Hiwatari-sai

Image by 江戸村のとくぞう

Located at the top of Mt. Takaosan in Okutama, Tokyo, Yakuoin Temple is one of the most significant Buddhist temples of the Shingon Sect. Buddhist monks will walk through fire in a traditional ceremony held annually. Festival goers will also have the opportunity to walk barefoot on the coal. Don’t worry, by this point the coal will be slightly warm but there’s no risk of burning your feet. Take part in this sacred experience on March 10th.

1 pm

Yakuoin Temple

2177 Takaomachi, Hachioji, Tokyo

takaosan.or.jp/english/

March 16-17, 2024

Punkspring

Top punk bands of the 90s and early 2000s will gather at Tokyo Punkspring 2024. Headlining acts include SUM 41, NOFX, and Zebrahead with many more leading punk bands within the lineup. Join the Japanese punk scene and meet other music lovers at this electrifying spring music event.

Get your tickets now from the Punkspring 2024 official website.

Open 10 am – Start 11 am

Admission:

Gold Standing: ¥18,000

General Standing: ¥12,000

Makuhari Messe

2-2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba

punkspring.com

March 17, 2024

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Break out your brightest green clothes and come down to the 29th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade that will take over Omotesando Street. Held by Irish Network Japan (INJ) and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Tokyo Executive Committee, this parade is the largest Irish event in Japan. The entire road will be closed to traffic, making this parade a great opportunity for onlookers to join the fun and get a great view of the festivities.

1 pm – 3pm

Omotesando street

inj.or.jp

March 18, 2024

Kinryu no Mai (Golden Dragon Dance)

By Tak1701d

Sensoji Temple is the largest, oldest and most famous Temple in Tokyo. With a history going back 1,400 years the entire town of Asakusa was inspired and built around the temple, making the neighborhood lively, traditional and a great place to spend the day exploring. The Golden Dragon Dance is a performance held every year at the temple to commemorate the reconstruction of the Temple’s main hall in 1958.

Three performances at 11:30 am, 2 pm, 3:30 pm

2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito-ku

Sensoji Temple

https://e-asakusa.jp/en/