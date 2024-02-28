February 28, 2024
What’s happening in Tokyo this March?
Festivals, flea markets, and music to celebrate spring
By Naomi Hannah and Arden Kreuzer
Until March 15, 2024
Hyakudan Kaidan Hinamatsuri
Celebrate Hinamatsuri (Girl’s Day) at Hotel Gajoen’s historic Hyakudan Kaidan (100 Steps Staircase). Each room of the captivating cultural property is adorned with hundreds of hina dolls in various elegant scenes. The collection features dolls from all over Japan, providing visitors with the most luxurious display of Hina dolls in Tokyo. Enjoy the upcoming Spring season at this beautiful cultural display for the girls of Japan at the Hyakudan Kaidan “1,000 Years of Hina Dolls” Hinamatsuri display.
11 am – 6 pm
Admission:
Same Day:
General: ¥1600
University/ Highschool student: ¥1000
Junior/ Elementary student: ¥800
Advance:
General: ¥1300
University/ Highschool student: ¥900
unior/ Elementary student: ¥600
Hotel Gajoen Tokyo
1-8-1 Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku
hotelgajoen-tokyo.com
March 3, 2024
Tokyo Marathon
Image from Tokyo Marathon 2023
Get ready for the Tokyo Marathon of 2024! The Marathon will begin at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building and last for 7 hours passing through Ueno, Asakusa and Ginza before concluding at Tokyo Station. Alongside the marathon, there will also be a two-hour 10.7 km race beginning at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building and ending in Nihombashi. If you’re not a runner, the marathon is open to spectators and supporters. Come on over to the course this March and join in handing out water or cheering on the runners.
9 am – 4 pm
marathon.tokyo
March 8-10, 2024
Art Fair Tokyo
Calling all creatives, attend this year’s Art Fair Tokyo at the Tokyo International Forum. As the largest art fair in Japan and the oldest in Asia, Art Fair Tokyo continues to act as a bridge between artists, curators, and independent collectors to exchange ideas and inspiration. The expansive gallery space will showcase both contemporary and historical artworks. Alternative creators and art institutions meet at the specially curated Crossing area, allowing visitors to witness the intersecting aesthetics of Japanese tradition and modernity. Spectacular pieces from emerging Japanese artists can also be viewed in the Projects area. Discover the Japanese art scene in all depths at Art Fair Tokyo.
11 am – 7 pm
Admission:
Advance – ¥4000
Same day – ¥5000
Tokyo International Forum Hall E & Lobby Gallery
3-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku
artfairtokyo.com
March 9-10, 2024
Yoyogi Park Flea Market
Explore hundreds of vendors selling antiques, vintage clothing, handmade items, pottery and more at one of Tokyo’s largest flea markets in Yoyogi Park. Flea markets in Japan live by the Japanese phrase mottainai which conveys the sense of regret people feel over being wasteful. These markers aim to encourage the slogan “reduce, reuse and recycle.” Come out to Yoyogi Park this March and strike a bargain while also supporting the environment.
9 am – 3 pm
Yoyogi Park Events Square
2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku
tokyo-park.or.jp
March 10, 2024
Hiwatari-sai
Located at the top of Mt. Takaosan in Okutama, Tokyo, Yakuoin Temple is one of the most significant Buddhist temples of the Shingon Sect. Buddhist monks will walk through fire in a traditional ceremony held annually. Festival goers will also have the opportunity to walk barefoot on the coal. Don’t worry, by this point the coal will be slightly warm but there’s no risk of burning your feet. Take part in this sacred experience on March 10th.
1 pm
Yakuoin Temple
2177 Takaomachi, Hachioji, Tokyo
takaosan.or.jp/english/
March 16-17, 2024
Punkspring
Top punk bands of the 90s and early 2000s will gather at Tokyo Punkspring 2024. Headlining acts include SUM 41, NOFX, and Zebrahead with many more leading punk bands within the lineup. Join the Japanese punk scene and meet other music lovers at this electrifying spring music event.
Get your tickets now from the Punkspring 2024 official website.
Open 10 am – Start 11 am
Admission:
Gold Standing: ¥18,000
General Standing: ¥12,000
Makuhari Messe
2-2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba
punkspring.com
March 17, 2024
Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
Break out your brightest green clothes and come down to the 29th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade that will take over Omotesando Street. Held by Irish Network Japan (INJ) and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Tokyo Executive Committee, this parade is the largest Irish event in Japan. The entire road will be closed to traffic, making this parade a great opportunity for onlookers to join the fun and get a great view of the festivities.
1 pm – 3pm
Omotesando street
inj.or.jp
March 18, 2024
Kinryu no Mai (Golden Dragon Dance)
Sensoji Temple is the largest, oldest and most famous Temple in Tokyo. With a history going back 1,400 years the entire town of Asakusa was inspired and built around the temple, making the neighborhood lively, traditional and a great place to spend the day exploring. The Golden Dragon Dance is a performance held every year at the temple to commemorate the reconstruction of the Temple’s main hall in 1958.
Three performances at 11:30 am, 2 pm, 3:30 pm
2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito-ku
Sensoji Temple
https://e-asakusa.jp/en/