Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Love Hotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, pop ups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis, Tokyo Love Hotels cherry-picks three talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

“Tokyo Love Hotels is an art-event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.”

Artist: Yosmel Díaz Nelson “Dinelson”

LoveHo says:

Dinelson is one of our favorite local artists in Tokyo. With bold colors, subjects, and statements, he creates pieces made for impact. Dinelson’s art is the kind of art where careful observation is rewarded with new finds of underlying messages and hidden concepts. We first met Dinelson at Tokyo Love Hotels where he hosted a popup featuring hand-painted footwear. From there, he has gone on to create and exhibit large canvas pieces at various galleries across Tokyo, selling out many of his works. Regardless of his success, Dinelson has continued to support Tokyo Love Hotels and its art community from day one. We are sure that his bold personality and humble demeanor will continue to take him worldwide. As Lovehos, we would love to purchase and display his art one day, at a chateau big enough to give his grandeur and talent justice.

Biography

Yosmel Diaz Nelson aka Dinelson was born in Cuba on October 31, 1988, and has lived in Japan since 2015. He has always been a big fan of visual arts, but never had the opportunity to take academic art classes or practice his passion due to the economic difficulties and the shortage of materials that Cuba has faced under the current communist dictatorial government. As a result, he has become an empirical artist with a great artistic sense. In 2017, he realized that painting can be the creative path that allows him to express his feelings and convey the social problems that he has experienced and observed inside and outside of his country. In 2018 he returned to Cuba for a period of seven months where he became a member of an art workshop called “EL OTRO ESTUDIO“ made up of a group of conceptual and contemporary visual artists. Attending exhibitions and being part of the artistic community in Havana, Cuba opened his mind to the possibilities of art as an expression and as a career.

Dinelson considers himself “THE SOCIETY PAINTER,” consciously using society and its actions as a reference to carry out the ideas that go through his head when executing an artwork, giving them a unique touch with the use of strong colors and little degradation. On the other hand, it’s the naive and somewhat ironic political and social that causes the viewer to get caught up with the artwork.

Dinelson always clings to making his position in art very clear with the use of himself, society, and his actions, as well as his idealistic composition of colors as a primary concept in the creation of his artworks and sometimes his fashion designs.

Message from Yosmel Díaz Nelson “Dinelson”

“Being yourself and using yourself as a main concept is the number one tool to create your art, regardless of other people’s opinions or if you become an outcast because the reason many people don’t realize we are all artists and we belong to a giant artwork is because people are afraid to be themselves.”

Flower Stylist: YUUSUKE ISHII

LoveHo says:

Tokyo Love Hotels is a big fan of flowers. Yuusuke Ishii was the first florist to make a flower installation that encompassed the whole DJ booth, a feature that ultimately gave nothing but life to the event. Yuusuke’s work with flower arrangements is chic, innovative, and trailblazing, and it is no surprise that he has worked with major brands on collaborative projects and conceptual productions. He handles flowers with ease and dexterity, and the finalized product always ends up as a work of extravagant art. We look forward to seeing his future projects and endeavors.

Biography

Biography

Message from Yuusuke Ishii

“I would be happy if you could take a look at my humorous works!”

Artist: Carlos Sulpizio

LoveHo says:

Wherever Carlos sets foot, he’s fully equipped and ready to create. From “filled to the brink” sketch notebooks to full-on canvas artworks, he has amassed one the vastest directories of original pieces we’ve seen to date. Carlos breathes art with his artistic inclination to draw portrayals of his surroundings; whether it be concrete cities or mountainous environments. We feel his love and appreciation for Japan, as he depicts a sense of romanticized nostalgia in his drawings. We’ve had Carlos live paint at Tokyo Love Hotels twice, and each time has been an inspirational, joyous, and fairy-like experience.

Biography

Carlos Sulpizio is a Canadian plein air painter and illustrator based in Shibuya, Tokyo. He likes to paint the world around him in the moment, anytime, anywhere. He can often be found painting in Yoyogi park or Shibuya scramble, sometimes embarking on adventures around Mt. Fuji and Kyoto as well. In addition to painting landscapes, he does live painting performances and instructional workshops at various music festivals and outdoor events. He likes to teach painting to kids and adults of all ages and wants to spread happiness through little charm-sized block paintings captured around Tokyo.

Message from Carlos Sulpizio

“This city is filled with wonderful people and amazing stories. It’s my dream to go out and capture as many as I can in my tiny canvases with acrylic paint! I hope you enjoy my work and it gives you a little good energy. I hope to have an exhibition someday with hundreds of pieces, ready to find new homes all around the city! 🌟”

