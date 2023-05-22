With the mercury already hitting above 30 degrees this past week, summer is well and truly on its way and we’re already craving a beach getaway. Lucky for us, the Kawasaki bay area will be welcoming Tokyo’s newest beach party this June, just in time to kick off summertime in Tokyo.

From the team that brought you the sold out events ACiD: A Concept in Dance at Shibuya’s iconic venue WOMB earlier this year, ACiD presents THE BEACH is set to bring Shibuya’s nightclub culture to Kasawaski’s only urban beach at Higashi-Ogishima Higashi Park this June 3. ACiD’s parties are known for getting back to the roots of club culture, embracing diversity and equality and this outdoor party will be no different.

Featuring two performance areas—a Beach Stage and a Park Stage—THE BEACH is set to bring together some of the world’s best established and emerging electronic artists as well as amazing food, drinks and city views for a full-day event to ring in the summer. The urban oasis of Higashi-Ogishima Higashi Park has played host to countless iconic events in the past but THE BEACH will mark the inaugural music event at the waterfront location.

From the balmy summer vibes in the afternoon to cool breezes and idyllic city views throughout the night, an eclectic mix of internationa house, dance and techno will be the soundtrack to your day, courtesy of some of the biggest names in electronic music. Headlining the beach stage for this inaugural event is DJ and producer Nina Kraviz, fresh off the back of her sold-out headline performance at March’s ACiD party at womb. Also on the Beach Stage will be a favorite of Japanese techno fans, Peter Van Hoesen, as well as hugely anticipated appearances from Croatian music veteran Petar Dundov and Berlin-based DJ, producer, vocalist and Rekids label artist, Raven. Main support on the beach stage will be the Tokyo-based dance duo, Drunken Kong.

Headlining the Park Stage is Tokyo-based house collective and staples of Shibuya’s electronic music scene CYK. Formed in 2016 as a collection of DJs, producers, promoters and self-described “house freaks” CYK has become a staple of Tokyo’s house music scene and a platform for showcasing international artists in Japan. Warming up the Park Stage will be Osaka-based Chill Mountain Records’ Ground, the buzzworthy up-and-coming DJ Little Dead Girl, Tokyo Collective Million Dollar Sounds and many more.

With high-profile international events like this off the cards for the last few years, we can’t think of a better way to start the summer than a celebration of the diverse and inclusive electronic music scene with sun, sand and good vibes all within easy access of central Tokyo.

Ticket Info

General advance tickets are currently on sale at Zaiko via this link.

Deluxe tickets which include exclusive viewing area, bar and restroom access plus a commemorative towel are also currently on sale via this link. Photo ID will be required at the time of entry to the event.

Shuttle Bus info

A convenient round-trip shuttle bus will be available for those traveling to and from the event. For only ¥3,000 yen, a shuttle bus ticket will guarantee you convenient access from central Shibuya, directly to the festival grounds. The bus will depart Shibuya four times throughout the day, returning to Shibuya from the festival grounds at 9:30pm. Head to this website for more information.

General Access

Higashi-Ogishima Higashi Koen Beach is also easily accessible by city bus from Kawasaki Station via the Higashi-Ogishima Higashi Koen Mae bus stop and only a 15-minute train ride from Haneda Airport to Kawasaki Station.

Official site

https://acid.tokyo/

Event tickets

https://acid.zaiko.io/e/THE-BEACH-2023

Bus tickets

https://acid.zaiko.io/e/THE-BEACH-2023-BUSTICKET

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/acid_ofc/

Access (Google Maps)

https://goo.gl/maps/Qjr5mhRdzGXV8NzU9?coh=178571&entry=tt

Bus information



