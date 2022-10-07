Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Lovehotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, popups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis Japan, Tokyo Lovehotels cherry-picks three talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

LOVEHO SELECTS: October

Artist: Kenzo Martini

Loveho says:

When Kenzo Martini performed at Tokyo Lovehotels, he lit up the space with positivity and high vibrations. The crowd sang along to his catchy R&B tracks, with lyrics on life, self-love and manifestation. An undeniable powerhouse that, equipped with a humble, sweet and happy-go-lucky approach, we think will reach far. Not only as an artist, but as a role model for the community.

Biography:

Born in Manila, Philippines, Kenzo came to Tokyo at age 17 to pursue his studies. Coming from a musical family influenced Kenzo to make music, in addition to being exposed to rap, R&B and jazz from a young age. He had been writing songs prior to coming to Tokyo, but found that being in a new environment knowing only a few people around was a perfect time to get to know oneself better, as well as provide a chance to reintroduce himself. Putting out songs from 2018, pushed by a heartbreak, turned out to be a way for him to express himself. Also a content creator and YouTuber, Kenzo finds joy in editing and filming beautiful moments and places he comes across in life. while sharing a little knowledge about what it’s like living and studying in Japan as a non-native.

Message from Kenzo:

“Hello there Metropolis readers and TLH hotties!!

I am so honored to be a part of this issue. Thank you for having me! I have new songs coming up that tell stories about self-acceptance, confidence, heartbreaks and love as a queer person in Japan. Life to me is all about expressing yourself in so many ways so always find ways to live your truth before it’s too late. And lastly, always believe in yourself. Know that you should be your number 1 fan and find validation in yourself and no one else.”

Official YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/c/KenzoMartini

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/kenzomartiniii/

Painter: Julia Abe

Loveho says:

When you see Julia Abe’s art, you can tell it’s hers. With a style that combines day-dreaming freedom and rigid coherency, she connects the dots and invites us to a world as eerie as it is heart-warming and emotional. Each time she allows us a glimpse into her mind during the live-painting sets at Tokyo Lovehotels. The multi-talented artist also recently launched her apparel brand: “Respect the Karasu,” where the protagonists of her art pieces are placed on fabric and garments.

Biography:

Julia Abe is a Tokyo based 26 years old artist of Brazilian and Japanese mixed background. Her artwork features a mixture of characters, flora and traditional Japanese touches. Her characters are often a reflection of her inner multiple personalities.

Message from Julia Abe:

“When someone is looking at my work I don’t necessarily want to be understood, on the contrary, I want them to think “?” leaving the ultimate room for interpretation. It’s enough that because my work is created in this time and period to be categorized as contemporary, I dislike being categorized.“

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/juliasumire/

Brand: Daniela Maribel

Loveho says:

When you walk into the pop-up shop section of Tokyo Lovehotels, it is hard to miss Daniela Maribel’s colorful, handmade embroideries. Each item seems to be made with a specific vibrancy and intention in mind. Utilizing both new-made and vintage pieces, she embroiders on a vast array of mediums, original and custom-made alike.

Biography:

– Gifts made to be heartfelt –

We work on making custom-made embroideries and costumes with this concept in mind. Applying various materials and techniques, our original embroideries range from clothes, shoes, and accessories to less conventional mediums such as art pieces, interiors and furnishings.

Message from Daniela Maribel:

“I embroider with time and care in mind. With the thought of breathing new life into someone’s favorite items, I extend and re-purpose garments made to last, and be appreciated for a long time.“

Official Website:

https://www.danielamaribel.com/

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/daniela_maribel/

