Tokyo Music Scene: New Releases October 2023 By Patrick Balfe

We’re back with another round of our favorite new music, this month featuring some Metropolis favorites like Betcover!! and She Her Her Hers as well as an exciting new track from relative newcomer, Ruka. Check out our full playlist here and get to know some of our favorites below.

Paledusk – RUMBLE

Last month saw the release of “RUMBLE”, the latest in a recent string of singles from Fukuoaka’s Paledusk. Active since 2015, the band rose to prominence in 2020 with the release of their EP Happy Talk which was praised for its eclectic combination of disparate influences. “RUMBLE” features vocalist Masata Hayakawa from Nagoya metalcore outfit coldrain, a long-time favorite of Paledusk vocalist Kaito, and a band that’s actively supported Paledusk over the years. The release comes off the back of an American label signing and performance at Knotfest Japan earlier this year as well as the recent recruitment of a new permanent drummer.

She Her Her Hers – CHELSEA

Along with the announcement of their forthcoming fifth album, Tokyo’s She Her Her Hers released their latest single “CHELSEA” last month. Following on from the success of their third album, 2019’s Location, the band signed with an international record label and has remained busy since, touring extensively across Asia and releasing their fourth album, Afterglow, last year. The new album will feature eight tracks, including “CHELSEA” and the previously released “Non Zero Sum Game” which both hint at an evolution of the band’s sound, further exploring dancier grooves and production techniques.

る鹿 – 体がしびれる頭がよろこぶ

“体がしびれる頭がよろこぶ” (My Body is Numb My Head is Happy) is the new single from Chinese artist る鹿 (Ruka). Originally coming to Japan to study in 2015, the latest release comes as her third since 2021, and continues her collaborations with lyricist Shintaro Sakamoto (Yura Yura Teikoku) and Seichi Yamamoto. Featuring understated vocals, lush production and soaring, psychedelic guitar solos, the track is quickly garnering Ruka attention as an artist to watch in 2024.

Betcover!! - バーチャルセックス

2023 has been another busy year for art rock outfit Betcover!! The musical project of 24-year-old artist Jiro Yanase, their latest full-length release Uma, comes only a handful of months after a string of sold-out shows in support of last year’s album Tamago. The new album, produced as a prequel to Tamago, reinforces the band’s ability to create sprawling, emotive and hard-hitting music, with the opening track, “Virtual Sex” acting as a two-minute, tone-setting punch in the face.