March Community News

The Tokyo Union Church Flea Market

Thursday, March 8: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Friday, March 9: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday, March 10: 10:00am – 12:00pm

The Tokyo Union Church Flea Market is a great place to shop for clothing for all ages, home goods and English books and toys. Stop in, pick up some home-baked goods then shop for new treasures. The Tokyo Union Church Flea Market also takes donations. Please donate your clean, new or gently-used items between March 4 – 7 by noon. Not accepted are undergarments, business suits for men, soiled or stained clothing, electrical appliances or furniture. Proceeds from the sale go toward feeding the homeless and other charities.

Address: 5-7-7 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Access: Omotesando Station

Website: http://www.tokyounion.org/

The International School of the Sacred Heart Family Festival

Saturday, March 17: 10:00am – 2:30pm

The International School of the Sacred Heart will hold its annual Family Festival on Saturday, March 17. The school opens its doors to the public, offering international food and drink booths, fun activities, a bazaar, live music and entertainment, and raffle tickets for the chance to win exclusive prizes. Proceeds support educational programs at the school, plus charities in Japan and overseas that support underprivileged children.

Address: 4-3-1 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku

Access: Hiroo station

Website: https://www.issh.ac.jp/

British International School of Tokyo (BST)

Saturday, March 17: 11:00am – 3:00pm

The British International School of Tokyo is hosting its annual spring festival on Saturday, March 17. The Spring Fair attracts over 1,500 people and is a school-wide event that brings together the BST community. They will have international food stalls, live music and entertainment, games, a raffle and more. All proceeds from the Spring Fair raffle go to the BST PTA, which assists the school in purchasing equipment and for small capital projects.

Address: 1-21-18, Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Access: Shibuya or Harajuku station

Website: http://www.bst.ac.jp/

The Delicious Art of Cookie Decorating

Best Living Japan is excited to team up with Silviya Schimenti to teach how to bake the perfect sugar cookie and create beautiful spring designs. Recipes and ready-to-decorate cookies are provided, and each participant will take home eight to ten medium-sized cookies. In the class you will learn basic techniques – outlining, flooding, wet-on-wet designs and layering – as well as a few advanced techniques, including royal icing transfers, stenciling, etc. A wonderful opportunity to meet new friends, learn a new skill and take home delicious beautifully-decorated cookies.

Address: Best Living Japan Studio, 3-Chome Minami-Azabu (exact address will be sent after registration and payment).

Date: Wednesday, March 21: 9:30am – 12:00pm

Cost: 8,500 JPY + consumption tax (8%) + PayPal fee.

Website: https://bestlivingjapan.com/courses

Ikebana 101 Class: Brighten Your Home with Japanese Flower Art

Best Living Japan is offering an Ikebana 101 course: Brighten Your Home with Japanese Flower Art. Partnering with Ms. Anna Budich you will learn the different principles, techniques and methods of the Sogetsu School of Ikebana to help you create easy flower arrangements that can be used daily and for special occasions. New techniques and styles will be introduced at each class to help students create their own Ikebana arrangements.

March classes will include, Festive Moments (create an arrangement for special festivities and special occasions), 360° Beauty (learn how to create an arrangement which can be viewed from all sides) and From the Kitchen (create a Morimoto arrangement using fruits and vegetables). Come learn a new skill, meet new friends and take home beautiful arrangements.

Address: Best Living Japan Studio, 3-Chome Minami-Azabu (exact address will be sent after registration and payment).

Date: Tuesday, March 6, 13 & 20: 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Cost: 6,500 JPY per class + consumption tax (8%) + PayPal fee.

Website: https://bestlivingjapan.com/courses