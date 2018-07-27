A seasoned U.S. Forest Service gametracker (Jeremy Renner in a career best) discovers the body of a young Native American woman deep in the frozen Wyoming wilderness. Since this is on the title Indian reservation, the FBI is called in the form of a game but green female agent (Elizabeth Olsen). Taylor Sheridan’s smart feature directorial debut (he’s also an actor and wrote the screenplay for Sicario) is a well-written and acted, character-based mystery thriller of the kind we seldom see anymore. Not a dull moment as the film slowly ratchets up the tension to an explosive, satisfying conclusion. (107 min)