Museums and Art Galleries to Visit in Tokyo An art-lover’s dream itinerary By Moa Sera

Credit: National Museum of Western Art Official Website

Tokyo has become one of the world’s great art cities. Whether you’re drawn to sweeping contemporary installations, intimate artist-run spaces or century-old gardens housing rotating exhibitions, the Japanese capital offers a cultural depth that rewards slow exploration.

From the dizzying heights of Mori Art Museum, perched 53 floors above Roppongi, to the polka-dotted world of Yayoi Kusama’s self-titled museum in Shinjuku, this guide covers the must-visit galleries across the city, for first-timers and longtime fans alike.

Mori Art Museum

A contemporary art museum located on the 53rd floor of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, it features exhibitions spanning photography, architecture and design. Mori Art Museum is known for full-scale immersive installations designed to inspire dialogue and connection, the installations taking over the entire gallery space. The building also houses the Tokyo City View observation deck on the 52nd floor, making it easy to pair a visit to both.

Check out Mori Art Museum’s current exhibitions

Open: Daily (Except Tuesdays) 10am – 10pm / Tuesdays 10am – 5pm

Address: 53F Roppongi Hills Mori Tower

6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

mori.art.museum/en/index.html

Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Photo Credit: Kenta Hasegawa

When it first opened in March 1995, MOT was the first institute specializing in contemporary art. Its role today is to introduce the constantly shifting trends of contemporary art from Japan and abroad. The museum also includes an art library with 280,000 books and hosts educational workshops and lectures.

Check out MOT’s current exhibitions

Open: Daily (Except Mondays) 10am – 6pm

Address: 4-1-1- Miyoshi, Koto-ku

mot-art-museum.jp/en

Also check out: Edo-Tokyo Museum Returns After Four-Year Renovation

The National Art Center Tokyo

With 14,000 square meters of exhibition space—one of the largest in Japan—The National Art Center Tokyo hosts rotating exhibitions rather than a permanent collection. Outside of the exhibition space, The National Art Center Tokyo functions to collect and provide access to educational resources in the field and facilitate educational and cultural workshops.

Check out The National Art Center Tokyo’s current exhibitions

Open: Daily (Except Tuesdays) 10am – 6pm | Fridays and Saturdays 10am – 8pm

Address: 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku

nact.jp/english

Yayoi Kusama Museum

Photo Credit: Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Polkadots and vibrant colors—the iconic style of avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama. The Yayoi Kusama Museum was established by the artist herself and presents two exhibitions a year with the purpose of sharing her message for world peace and human love. This intimate museum gives visitors a chance to dive deep into Kusama’s journey and the obstacles she faced as an artist.

Advance reservation only, purchase tickets via the link below.

Check out the Yayoi Kusama Museum’s current exhibitions

Open: Thursdays to Sundays and National Holidays 11am – 5:30pm

Address: 107 Bentencho, Shinjuku-ku

yayoikusamamuseum.jp/

teamLab Planets Tokyo

You may have already seen the iconic mirror selfie—a room with countless lanterns and glowing balance balls—all over social media. teamLab Planets is an iconic immersive museum that blends the visitor and art together through body-immersive works and mesmerizing projection mapping.Advance reservation only, purchase tickets via the link below.

Open: 8:30am — 10pm (Last entry 9pm)

Address: 6-1-16 Toyosu, Koto-ku

teamlab.art/e/planets/

Check out other events happening in Tokyo

Creative Museum Tokyo

Creative Museum Tokyo hosts around four major exhibitions yearly, covering themes like fashion, design, contemporary art, anime, manga, and pop culture. The 1,200-square-meter space is dedicated to showcasing new media as an experience, with original goods tied to each show available in the gift store, plus a cafe on-site.

Check out their current exhibitions here.

Open: 10am — 8pm (Business hours vary depending on exhibition)

Address: TODA BUILDING 6F 1-7-1 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku

creative-museum.tokyo/?lang=en

Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum

Originally constructed in 1933 as the residence of Prince Asaka of the imperial family, the building reopened as a museum in 1983. Its lush Japanese gardens remain unchanged since the 1930s, with flora and fauna meticulously maintained. The museum consists of the main building, an annex building, a tea house, and the garden, where visitors can feel the tranquility of teien (Japanese-style gardens) alongside the building’s Art Deco architectural design. Exhibitions are held regularly in the building and garden spaces.

Check out Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum’s current exhibitions

Open: 10am – 6pm (Last Admission 5:30pm)

Address: 5-21-9 Shirokanedai, Minato-ku

teien-art-museum.ne.jp/en

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum

Opened in January of 1995, the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum is one of the few museums in Japan dedicated to photography. Over 30 years later, it remains a key institution for the medium supporting emerging artists and showcasing visual imagery across genres. The museum offers all visitors the use of the resource archive, workshops and other facilities.

Check out their current exhibitions here.

Open: Saturdays to Wednesdays 10am – 6pm | Thursdays and Fridays 10am – 8pm | Closed Mondays

Address: Ebisu Garden Place 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku

topmuseum.jp

Also check out: Shuna’s Journey: Miyazaki’s Forgotten Masterwork

National Museum of Western Art

Photo Credit: Official site

Japan’s only national museum dedicated to Western art, spanning everything from Renaissance paintings to French modern sculpture. The museum’s permanent Matsukata Collection includes pre-18th century works alongside 19th and early 20th-century French paintings with notable artists including Van Gogh, Monet and Ritzos.. Check out National Museum of Western Art’s current exhibitions

Open: 9:30am – 5:30pm | Fridays and Saturdays 9:30am – 8pm | Closed Mondays

Address: 7-7 Ueno Kouen, Taito-ku

nmwa.go.jp/en