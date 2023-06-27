Myoko might be known as a popular winter sports retreat, but the outdoor fun doesn’t stop when the snow melts away. With abundant campgrounds, rivers and lakes, Myoko has endless options for summer time adventures. Capitalizing on this, English Explorers Summer Camp was established in July 2022 offering children aged six and up educational outdoor experiences including kayaking, mountain biking, hiking, cooking and heaps more from late July until late August. Snow Resort Link presents the English Explorers Summer Camp, perfect for your energetic or curious one. If you’re looking for a place for your child to be immersed in nature with their peers and learn self expression and leadership skills all at the same time, English Explorers Summer Camp is the ideal summer getaway for your child.

Surrounded by rich forests, Naena Falls and Lake Nojiri, English Explorers provides a fresh experience interacting with nature while learning English and making new friends in Japan. Your trusted camp leaders for the summer are from all over the world, making a global environment trekking and guiding you through Myoko Mountain.

Although the mountains and lakes may seem daunting at first, safety is the number one priority of English Explorers. Your instructors are certified in first aid and have hands-on experience in Myoko’s lush terrain and waters. So when your child participates in activities such as kayaking at Lake Nojiri, fishing at Kurohime or mountain biking at Ikenotaira, they’re in capable hands. Each day is geared towards a different skill your child will be learning with their peers. Teamwork and survival skills are taught through activities such as beach cleaning and ziplining, and pizza making and campfires wrap up the action-packed day. All the while your child will be developing universal communication skills in English in a natural setting, equipping them with the knowledge of a second language from the age of six to fifteen.

Accommodation is set in Buna House, newly renovated shared rooms in which two to three explorers are assigned into separate boys and girls groups. Each room holds a sink, toilet, shower and onsen facilities with shampoo and body soap included. The common space will host fun group activities such as arts and crafts and movie nights. Not to worry if your little one has trouble sleeping at night, there are night staff on duty for those explorers. And they’ve got you covered in this typhoon season, there is an alternate schedule to accommodate the camps that might be affected by the heavy winds.

Interested in signing up? Five sessions are available from the end of July through August. The number of spots per week is twenty explorers, so make sure to sign up early to ensure a spot. Each camper will have plenty of time with instructors and other peers, ensuring a productive time at camp. Children of all English levels are welcome, as the bilingual staff are prepared to deliver an exhilarating time in the mountains of Myoko regardless of language level. The meeting point for the start and end of camp will be at Tokyo Station.

Since December 2009, the Snow Resort Link has been operating Myoko Snowsports (International Snow Sports School) in Myoko-shi, Niigata during Japan’s winter seasons. In July 2022, Snow Resort Link opened the English Explorers Summer Camp where you can learn the language through riveting experiences in the natural grounds of Myoko.

¥110,000 per child, 10% family and friends discount (referral)

English Explorers

myokoenglishexplorers.com

Myokyo Snowsports

myokosnowsports.com

Session dates:

July 23 – July 27

July 30 – August 3

August 6 – August 10

August 13 – August 17

August 20 – August 24

218-2 Tagiri Hotel Silverhorn

(English Explorers Office)

Myoko-ku, Niigata

949-2111