NAMIKI667 Spring Offerings

Hyatt Centric Ginza is welcoming spring this year with an abundance of seasonal menu items at NAMIKI667. Surrounded by sakura and other spring blossoms, the 40m terrace overlooking Namiki Dori is the perfect place to sample all-you-can-drink rosé, sparkling wines and a variety of other drinks — including a complimentary frosé (frozen rosé). Along with smaller bites, heartier dishes like NAMIKI667’s signature quinoa and avocado salad, broccoli and potato gnocchi and oven-roasted chicken seasoned with savory Cajun spices will be available. Bartender Kazuya Nishimura has also concocted a few new cocktails to try at the NAMIKI667 Bar & Lounge this spring season (March 1 — May 31) such as the Shiso Smash, the White Sake Martini and a Black Sesame Martini for flavors ground in Japanese spirits and traditional ingredients with his signature flair.

Meanwhile, Executive Chef Shingo Hayasaka has come up with a new spring menu available at NAMIKI667 from March 14 that features a different selection of seasonal ingredients, most sourced locally in Tokyo. Pastry Chef Ryuichi Osawa has taken fresh citrus and Tokyo ingredients as the focus of this rendition of the NAMIKI667 Cake Set. Debuting on April 1, this cake set will replace the currently popular Strawberry Cake Set for the same teatime plan available with unlimited coffee and tea. Rum from the Ogasawara Islands, natural sea salt from the Izu Oshima Islands and Tokyo black tea all add a subtle but significant flavor to six new unique desserts — Valrhona chocolate and orange mousse, lemon and praline macaron, pineapple and cream cheese cream puff, lemon and basil tart, Tokyo black tea scone with marmalade and clotted cream and citrus and lemongrass jelly.

NAMIKI Blooming Terrace

March 19 — May 8

2:30pm — 10pm (L.O. 9pm)

¥5,000 (2 hours)

Reservations required — minimum of 2 persons per reservation.

Prices subject to a 15% service charge and 8% tax. Menu items are subject to change due to availability.

NAMIKI667 Cake Set

From April 1

2pm — 5pm

¥2,400 (Add unlimited sparkling wine for +¥1,500)

Reservations required — minimum of 2 persons per reservation.

Prices subject to a 15% service charge and 8% tax. Menu items are subject to change due to availability.