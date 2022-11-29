The Green Knight Trailer

Heads roll, minds blown.

If you, like many, are growing oh so weary of the increasingly complex and senseless, factory-produced Marvel and DC “universes,” consider this an antidote.

It’s an awesome retelling of the timeless Arthurian legend Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

The headstrong nephew of King Arthur embarks on a quest to face the gigantic titular tester of men. On his way to what certainly must be his own beheading, this wannabe knight contends with spirits, giants and thieves, strengthening his character with each event.

A career-best Dev Patel excels in the main role and is backed up admirably by Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton. Visionary director David Lowrey (Pete’s Dragon, A Ghost Story, Pioneer) combines fantasy, production design, acting, cinematography and sound design so well. Even if you lose sight of where all this is going, you can appreciate every shot on a micro level, a work of art.

A sumptuous dark fantasy that’s rivetingly strange, visually brilliant, scary and sexy. Marvel antimatter. Big screen, please.

The Green Knight streaming on Amazon Prime now. (130 min)

Elsewhere on Metropolis: