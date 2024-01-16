Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help Places to donate to help those affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake By Naomi Hannah

On January 1, 2024, the Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture was struck by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake. Homes and roads were destroyed causing devastating damage to the towns and cities in the area. Here are a few links to organizations providing donations and support to those affected by the earthquake.

Ishikawa Prefecture website

Donations can be made directly to the Ishikawa disaster relief fund through the Ishikawa prefecture website. Donations can be sent both through bank transfers and in person at the donation reception counter at the prefectural government office building in Tokyo, Osaka, and the Komatsu prefectural tax office. More information on how to send donations can be found on the website.

Red Feather– Central Community Chest of Japan

Donations for specific organizations and purposes can be made through the Red Feather donation program. The English donation page can be accessed through this link.

Supply Aid and Other Support:

The Japan Emergency Team is on the ground with our local partners and urgently needs:

Canned and instant food, water, powdered milk, soap, shampoo, towels, and other emergency supplies, small tents, sleeping bags, heaters, unused telephone cards, iPhones, and airline mileage for volunteers.

To provide these supplies go to jhelp.com and press “help”.