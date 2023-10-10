October 19 – 29

Jujutsu Kaisen x Tokyu Group Pop-up in Shibuya

If you’ve been following the second season of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” you know that it revolves around the “Shibuya Incident”— which is exactly where this pop-up store will open. Find your favorite character’s acrylic stands, stickers, pins, clear folders and much more.

Pickup Ranking Shibuya Chikamichi, 1-1-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

11am – 9pm

Prices vary

jujutsukaisen.jp

Now – November 12

Winnie the Pooh: Funny & Hunny

Disney’s beloved Winnie the Pooh shares his insatiable love for honey at Oh My Cafe with a Winnie the Pooh-themed cafe, “Winnie the Pooh: Funny & Hunny”. Our friendly and gentle bear graces the menu in various forms of omurice and hamburgers. Of course, we can’t forget his favorite drink––honey tea––featured on the menu.

Oh My Cafe, 3F 4-30-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11:10am – 8pm

Prices vary

hunny2023.ohmycafe.jp

Now – October 15

The Shibuya Grand Line Store

Celebrating the live-action version of the beloved manga, “One Piece” by Eiichiro Oda, the Shibuya Grand Line Store is hosting a pop-up event replete with a range of goods of your favorite characters such as a Zoro figurine or Buggy’s wanted poster. Costumes used in the live-action series will also be shown on display, as well as a fun and interactive photo spot where you can plaster your own One Piece posters along with other fans. Note that the husband of the nation, Zoro (Mackenyu) will sadly not be there.

Toy Sapien, Ichigo Jingumae, 6-25-16 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 7pm

Free

japankuru.com

Now – October 19

Oshi no ko x Sanrio

From October 6 to October 19, 2023, selected TSUTAYA stores nationwide will host an exciting pop-up store for anime fans, ” Oshi no ko × Sanrio Characters POP UP SHOP.” This pop-up store, inspired by the beloved manga-turned-anime “Oshi no ko” by Akasaka Aka and Mengo Yokoyari, is brimming with exciting collaborations featuring Sanrio characters. You’ll discover an array of merchandise showcasing enchanting collaborative illustrations, including pairings like “Ai × Little Twin Stars” and “Aqua × Cinnamoroll”. For any purchase more than ¥2,200, you’ll receive an illustrated postcard from amongst six different designs as an extra present.

Various Tsutaya locations

7am – 10pm

Free entrance

tsutaya.tsite.jp

October 13 – 25

Sabon x Hotta-yu

This 80-year-old sento deepens its waters with Sabon’s signature products to commemorate its fifteenth anniversary. Patchouli, lavender and vanilla bath scents are the foundation of the luxury skincare brand, and you’ll be able to purchase event-exclusive products that won’t be available anywhere else. Flowers and butterflies bloom aesthetically along the inner walls of the sento, giving a fresh feeling of revival and relaxation as you soak in the waters.

3-20-14 Sekihara, Adachi-ku

2pm – 12am (8am start on weekends and holidays)

¥500

sabon.co.jp

Now – October 22

Coachtopia

Coachtopia is a place where Coach bags are made from recycled leather and goods. One notable item are the Re-Laceable Tote, a reversible tote bag that shows two different sides simply by un-braiding and braiding it back up. You can also check out the Ergo Bag, which is made from leftover pieces of the manufacturing process to make new bags. Enjoy the eco-friendly side of Coach in the stylish area of Harajuku.

MICO Jingumae, 1-A 4-25-12 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 8pm

Prices vary

japan.coach.com

Now – October 15

Paul Smith: STRIPE, UNFOLDED

Discover the fascinating world of British designer Paul Smith’s iconic stripes in both fashion and art at the “STRIPE, UNFOLDED” pop-up event. This experience brings to life the rich history and contemporary relevance of Paul Smith’s signature stripe. You’ll encounter a range of installations that delve into the evolution of Paul Smith’s fashion statement, which has become synonymous with Paul Smith’s brand. You won’t want to miss the Signature Stripe hot-air balloon, which has journeyed across the UK and the U.S.A., symbolizing the global reach of this iconic design. Capture the moment in their photo booth, where you can find yourself in the world of the “signature stripe.” Additionally, get an exclusive sneak peek at the men’s and women’s fashion items for the upcoming autumn/winter 2023 season, all of which proudly showcase Paul Smith’s dedication to his signature stripe motif.

Bank Gallery, 6-14-5 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 8pm

Free

paulsmith.co.jp

Now – October 15

Pas Normal Studios Pop Up

If you use a bike whether it’s for daily transportation to get around Tokyo or for exercise, Pas Normal is coming your way with all the gear essentials you need, with a focus on selling their Autumn/Winter 2023 collection. Suitable for all levels, you’ll find the perfect piece you need to make your biking journey more comfortable and enjoyable.

Bonsai Bicycle Shop, 1F 4-11-8 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku

1pm – 8pm (2:30pm start on weekends and holidays, closed on Wednesdays)

Prices vary

magnetssc.com

Now – January 9

The Smurf’s 65th Anniversary Pop Up

Remember this cartoon? These tiny blue folks are celebrating sixty-five years of making people smile. You’ll have Brainy, Grouchy, Clumsy, Greedy and the rest of the crew at different Loft locations throughout Tokyo. The Chiba and Umeda Loft locations are open in October, and the smurfs will be hopping over to Tenjin, Ikebukuro and Sakae through Christmas and the New Year.

Various Loft locations

Times vary

Prices vary

muzzle.co.jp

Now – October 29

Muzik Tiger Pop Up

This Korean lifestyle brand features adorable pop art tigers that’ll appear in twenty-one Loft stores across Tokyo. Featuring little buttons for Crocs, keychains, laptop cases, socks, bags and more, these friendly beasts are bound to make the perfect gift for anyone. Including their rabbit friend, which accompanies them occasionally in their appearances.

Various Loft locations

Times vary

Prices vary

muzzle.co.jp