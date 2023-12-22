Organic and Earth-Friendly Markets in and Around Tokyo As the interest in sustainable living grows, so does the number of markets in Japan offering fun ways to achieve that lifestyle. Take a break from the faceless chain supermarkets and shops, and say hello to the local producers who come to sell their products face to face. Farmer’s Market @UNU (Aoyama, Tokyo) Under the […] By Cassandra Lord

Farmer’s Market @UNU (Aoyama, Tokyo)

Under the concept of “We are what we eat,” the Farmer’s Market outside the UNU (United Nations University) is all about understanding what you’re buying. These days, we can buy almost anything our heart desires, but have no idea where it has come from or who has made it, let alone what pesticides or practices they use. Here, the stalls are manned by the producers and farmers themselves, so you can ask questions directly and get to know them. The market is filled with all kinds of fruit, vegetables, wines, spreads, and food carts. They also host themed markets from time to time, like their Larger + Burger earlier this year.

When: Every weekend 10:00-16:00

Where: 5-53-70 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Website: armersmarkets.jp

Even the rainbow cake is vegan, gluten free, and uses natural colorings (Also at Shochikuen Café, Asakusa)

Vegans don’t usually get to try out Japan’s classic tonkatsu sandwich… But here you can

Vegan Gourmet Festival (Different locations, Tokyo)

Significantly less frequent than the others on this list, the Vegan Gourmet Festival is only held three times a year in spring, summer, and autumn. The idea of the festival is to promote a sustainable lifestyle worthy of future generations by only offering 100% plant-based products. There are even booths providing info on veganism and the impact it can have on the environment. There are usually around 70-90 stalls at this impressive festival, serving everything from vegan meats to vegan ice cream, and I was impressed to see stunning vegan leather bags made from apples!

When: Three times per year, announced on their website

Where: Different locations each season

Website: vegefes.com

Ebisu Marche (Ebisu, Tokyo)

Set in the undeniably stylish setting of Yebisu Garden Place, the Ebisu Marche is held every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Here, the main theme is “organic and natural.” The stylish market is filled with fruit and veggies, as well as fresh flowers, wine, herbs, and even organic dog treats. The market is not as large as others, but its regularity and sense of style make it the kind of weekend market you want to visit whenever it’s in town.

When: Every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month

Where: Yebisu Garden Place Center Square, 1-13, Mita, Meguro-ku

Website: nkbmarche.jp

Ark Hills Marche (Roppongi, Tokyo)

The Ark Hills Marche is one of Tokyo’s longest-running markets of its kind. Its main focus is to bring producers and consumers together to facilitate connection and meaningful conversation. This is especially easy if you’re able to visit often, given that it’s one of the few organic markets that are held weekly. It hosts around 40 vendors selling seasonal items from all around Japan as well as some international products. There are always fresh items at a quality you’ll be hard-pressed to find elsewhere, such as fresh wasabi and fish, as well as sake, and even olive oil and Nordic lifestyle goods. Of course, there are plenty of food trucks too, and the market hosts special events such as a grape-picking experience and live music.

When: Every Saturday

Where: ARK Hills, 1-12-32, Roppongi, Minato-ku

Website: arkhills.com

Taiyo no Marche (Chuo, Tokyo)

The Taiyo no Marche (Sun Market) is Japan’s largest-scale market, with around 100 vendors participating from across the country. Despite its scale, it is held every second weekend of the month, and takes pride in its concept of “eat, buy, learn, and experience.” Here, not only can you find vegetables and produce you might not find easily elsewhere, like heirloom tomatoes, swiss chard, and mesclun, but you can also participate in activities like tomato bobbing, candle making, soap making, and sewing workshops. The market also holds an education area (shoku-iku no ba, 食育の場) with the aim of teaching you how to use the rare ingredients you’ve bought.

When: Every 2nd weekend of the month

Where: Tsukishima Daini Jido Park, 1-9-8 Kachidoki, Chuo-ku

Website: timealive.jp

Artisan Farmers Market

The Artisan Farmers Market lives up to its name in more ways than one. The market is set in Kawaguchi, which was once a thriving metal-casting town. The market was set up to keep this artisanal spirit alive, and is filled with unique products, produce, and crafts that highlight the skills of these Kawaguchi artisans. Here you’ll find all sorts of produce from fresh Shine Muscat grapes to apple cider, and food trucks serving curries, craft cola, and chunky sandwiches. All this and hand-crafted glassware, candles, and jewelry. The market is aiming for zero waste, and only accepts reusable containers, cutlery and bags. But don’t worry, if you forget yours, you can rent reusable items to use and return, too.

When: Every 2nd Saturday and Sunday of the month

Where: OKS Kawaguchi Campus, 5-4 Ryoke, Kawaguchi, Saitama

Website: oks-afmk.com

Tsukuba Village Market (Tsukuba, Ibaraki)

While Tsukuba may seem far, it is well worth the direct train from Akihabara. The market is held every Sunday, but rotates its location between four designated spots, with its largest being Kenkyu Gakuen Station Park, right next to Kenkyu Gakuen Station. Its concept is “Earth Day every day,” and it aims for zero waste, encouraging shoppers to bring their own containers and utensils. All vendors must share the same ethos in some way, whether that’s through offering vegan products, being pesticide-free, or using sustainable practices. The market has everything from homemade hummus to Mexican food trucks, and dried flowers to funky speakers made out of dried gourds. The friendly internationally-minded founders even have their own stalls, and each week you’ll find something new to surprise you.

When: Every Sunday

Where: Rotates between four locations. See social media for details.

Instagram: @village.market.tsukuba