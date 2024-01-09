Pop-up Stores in Tokyo January 2024 Fashion, Kpop and food By James Chiu

Zutomayo “5” Special Pop-up Store

Until January 16

Zutomayo, a rock group that publishes vintage and anime-styled music videos, opens a pop-up store to celebrate its 5th anniversary. Its goods, such as T-shirts, keychains and stickers, are designed with quirky and indie illustrations just like those in Zutomayo’s music videos. In addition, the store collaborates with nana-nana, an accessory brand, offering pouches and bags that are connected to small music gadgets. Head to the fashionable Harajuku for Zutomayo’s unique worldview.

1-20-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 8pm

Free admission

zutomayo.net

HANA Pop-up Store

Janurary 20 – January 31

Get a feel of the latest Korean fashion. HANA, an online store focusing on women’s fashion, holds a pop-up store in Shinjuku. The store is part of the “The Newest Seoul Trip” project held by LUMINE EST, with the concept of taking a pseudo-trip to Seoul in Tokyo. Many currently trendy brands in Korea converge at HANA’s store: Not your rose, loved by many Korean idol group members, YEOMIM, a Korean bag brand coming to Japan for the first time, POÉSIE D‘ÂME, a hat brand known for unique designs, and many others.

LUMINE EST B1, 3-38-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Free admission

Flora Notis JILL STUART Pop-up Store

January 24 – January 30

Expecting the upcoming Valentine, Flora Notis JILL STUART opens a pop-up store with Valentine motifs including red flowers and heart shapes. The store presents its new collection “Chocolate Cosmos Noel Rouge”, only available ahead of the Valentine season. The highlight of the collection is a fragrance mixing cocoa, citrus, rose, and magnolia. Pick a gift for yourself or your special someone.

@cosme TOKYO 1F, 1-14-27 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 9pm

Free admission

Galbe Pop-up Shop

January 11 – January 17

Thick, caramelized crust on the outside and moist custard on the inside – yes, these are the best canelés. Galbe, a pastry shop specializing in canelés, holds a pop-up shop in Shibuya for a week. Opened in 2021, galbe attracts media coverage and attention from gourmets, and foodies line up in front of galbe’s shop in Yokohama. In the pop-up shop at Shibuya Scramble Square, galbe offers not only canelés of various flavors but also strawberry scones and assorted cookie boxes.

Shibuya Scramble Square 1F, 2-24-12 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

10am – 9pm

Free admission

SAGA BAR

January 19 – February 2

Have a taste of Saga’s iconic beverage. The Saga prefecture, located in Kyushu, holds a pop-up bar in Tokyo to promote its sake and produce. A connoisseur can taste a wide range of local sake from classical ones to fashionable ones: sparkling sake or sake brewed from strawberry flower yeast. Beginners are welcome. The bar prepares alcohols that are tender and smooth on your palate, with sweets using ingredients from Saga.

Ikkaku, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya 3F, 1-1-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku

5pm – 11pm on weekdays

|11am – 11pm on weekends

saga-bar.com

Yojiya Pop-up Store

Until January 31

Yojiya, a Kyoto-based skincare company, opens a pop-up store in Ueno. Yojiya is known for its long history, craftsmanship and the iconic logo of a traditional Japanese woman’s face in a mirror. The store offers many of its famous skincare items, such as blotting papers that have been used by geisha in Kyoto for many decades and facial cleansing products. You can also try out their products at the store to sense their effects.

Ueno Marui 1F, 6-15-1 Ueno, Taito-ku

11am – 8pm

Free admission

yojiya.co.jp

Louis Vuitton SS24 Men’s Pop-up Store

Until January 21

Discover Louis Vuitton’s new men’s collection at its playful pop-up store in Shibuya. The store’s facade is a blue checkerboard with various patterns, and the interior is a golden checkboard. Both designs correspond to the theme of this new collection, “damoflage.” The coined word refers to a combination of monogram and damier, or checkerboard in English. Louis Vuitton presents a lineup of items, including shoes, leather goods, luggage and accessories, all with “damoflage” patterns.

19-3 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

11am – 8pm

Free admission

jp.louisvuitton.com