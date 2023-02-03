Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Love hotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, popups, and

performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis Japan, Tokyo Lovehotels cherry-picks 3 talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

“Tokyo Love Hotels is an art-event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents

of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by

providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.”

DJ: Sex Puppy

LoveHo says

We love the narrative of Sex Puppy. Located in China, he first contacted Tokyo Love Hotels introducing himself as a DJ that was about to move to Japan. Without much information on his skill set, we were initially a bit skeptical but agreed to have him DJ at our upcoming event, and what a turnout! Tokyo Love Hotels was Sex Puppy’s first DJ gig in Tokyo, and we have observed his transformation into a Tokyo night scene rockstar ever since. Our favorite thing about him is that even in the limelight he stays humble to his roots, a true Loveho! Wherever Sex Puppy plays, it is sure to be good music and great energy.

Biography

Born in Japan and raised in Shanghai, China. Sex Puppy is born into a musical family, and so grew up with a rich and dense sense of music. He started out playing music from an early age; in rock bands, TV shows, dancing, and singing. His real name is Joe Nin Yu, a Chinese name. He picked up DJing at age 17, became a professional DJ in Shanghai when he was 18, and spent a year in the United States; LA and Hawaii. Technically being Japanese, Sex Puppy had to move to Japan when Covid hit. He made his home at Tokyo Love Hotels, became a “SEX PUPPY,” and for the past 2 years, everyone has come to know him as the best DJ in the world.

⚠️we’re not done yet!!

Starting in 2023, Sex Puppy will find his way back to himself as “Jinyu,” his real Japanese name and name as a singer.

Go check out his new artist life journey.

Message from Sex Puppy

“Hiiiii, I’m Sex Puppy / Joe

What’s up y’all? I ain’t say too much! Cuz the Bio already saying a lot of me lol SO

I’m just telling y’all I’m the Music God / and best DJ 🌎

Just come to see me at spots y’all will have an amazing time with me😮💨🥵❤️”

For more: Instagram

Barber: Foreign Cutz

LoveHo says

Good barbers are hard to find, especially for foreigners in Japan. Abdul, or ‘Foreign Cutz’ has been running the

barber game in Yokosuka for the past 7 years, which speaks volumes as a foreign businessman. It is as if

everybody in Yokosuka knows him! Whenever we have his barbering booth at Tokyo Love Hotels, both local and

Yokosuka-ites show up to get their haircuts. We admire Abdul’s dedication to the barbering craft, and if you are ever looking for a barber in town, we suggest you find Foreign Cutz!

Biography

I’m Abdul the Barber and I have been a barber for about 14 years and have had the Foreign Cutz Barbershop for 7

years. Originally born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, I moved to Yokosuka in 2007, looking for a new

adventure with the United States Navy. Cutting hair has been my passion since I can remember – I love building

strong connections with my clients and helping them express their personalities through their appearance!

Message from Foreign Cutz

“Nothing is impossible. I come from a place where most don’t make it past 25. Chase your dreams until it’s your reality. Speak it into existence.”

For more: Linktree | Instagram

Artist: Good Girls 101

LoveHo says:

We admit that we kept nudging Good Girls 101 to have a popup at Tokyo Love Hotels. We admire the artist’s skills,

comical undertones, and the cuteness that define the Good Girls 101 branding. At the same time, we fall head over

heels for seeing the relatable and freeing characters’ comic strips express simple moments in life that not only

involves existential questioning but a comedic approach to daily life. This is what makes Good Girls 101 unique. As

a stand-alone powerhouse of cartoon-esque art pieces or part of a major collaboration, we see Good Girls reaching far and wide.

Biography

A cute and colorful space for random thoughts & aesthetics. The name “Good Girls 101” is sarcasm for the

unhealthy social expectations of girls and women. The creator uses the word “Girl” to represent her gender, but

GG101 is for everyone who relates.

Message from Good Girls 101

“Hello, welcome to Good Girls 101. GG101 is my space to express myself and can help represent silenced voices or thoughts that have not yet been spoken.”

For more: Instagram