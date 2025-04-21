Where to Drink Japanese Tea in Tokyo: Serene Spots for Matcha, Houjicha and Wagashi Where to go for an authentic steep By Mandy Lynn

Let your tastebuds experience the transition from traditional Japanese tea to today’s modern-day blends. Even in the hyper-urban sprawl, you can find pockets of quiet to savor the combination of rich Japanese tea and delicate sweets in Tokyo, perfectly formulated from a rich legacy of this ancient beverage.

Tokyo Saryo

Tokyo’s first green tea drip café, Tokyo Saryo, opened its doors this January in the affluent neighborhood Sangenjaya. With the aim to promote green tea to the younger generation, the cafe is sleek and minimalist. The shop exudes an air of simplicity and serenity: from its interior décor and furniture, to its tableware, cutlery and of course, its teas.

There are currently seven teas available, with plans to bring in more, such as uji and sayama green teas. Each tea is steeped three times at varying temperatures. The first at 70°C and the second at 80°C. The third is steeped at 90°C with roasted genmai (brown rice) that emanates a robust smokiness. The most popular teas are 001 Harumoegi and 007 Yoino Shichiyousei. The former is a clear and light traditional tea, while the latter is a little sweeter and smoother on the palate. But both are extremely easy to drink. My personal favorite, 004 Yabukita Yame, is a tea full of umami aromas that I was instantly captivated by. Each steeping only served to deepen its flavors, and strengthen its bitter nuances.

For the full experience, opt for the yōkan (Japanese thick jellied dessert) of dried fruit and nut. This is their version of the traditional yōkan commonly served with green tea.

Tokyo Saryo

1-34-15 Kamiuma, Setagaya-ku

Nearest station: Sangenjaya

Open Saturdays only: 11am – 6pm

Sakurai Japanese Tea Experience

Situated on the fifth level of Spiral Building, it’s hard to imagine this tranquil space exists within bustling Omotesando. Upon entering and getting one whiff of the heady aroma of teas in the air, one immediately feels a sense of calm and time seems to come to a standstill.

This intimate eight-seater offers an extensive menu of Japanese teas. These range from the commonplace sencha to premium grade matcha and original house blends. There is an aura reminiscent of traditional medicinal uses of tea—servers are dressed in pressed white lab coats, teas are brewed in giant round-bottomed lab flasks, and their leaves are displayed in glass test tubes.

The tea shop offers both à la carte options and several tea courses. These provide a tasting experience of premium single-origin teas, as well as original house blends. Notable blends include gobo (burdock root) with Japanese black tea, and fermented green tea with ginger and mikan (tangerine).

I particularly enjoyed the houjicha, a type of Japanese green tea that’s roasted in a porcelain pot over charcoal instead of being steamed, as is typical. This unique process brings out subtle hints of smokiness that blend beautifully with the tea’s naturally soft, well-rounded flavor. It pairs especially well with wagashi (traditional Japanese confections). I recommend the preserved red date with walnut and cream cheese, or the ichigo daifuku (mochi stuffed with strawberry).

Sakurai Japanese Tea Experience

Spiral 5F, 5-6-23 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Nearest station: Omotesando

Saturday – Sunday: 11am-8pm.

Koso-an

The first thing that struck me about Koso-an was its architecture. Built by tennis buddies Watanabe Hirohiko and Matsuoka Nobuo in 1945 in the Showa Era with the aim of providing a place of relaxation after their games, Koso-an was structured with sentimental meaning, using Watanabe’s favorite mulberry timber obtained from Nagaoka in Niigata Prefecture. The teahouse and gallery were later introduced in 1999 to offer respite for those tired of Jiyugaoka’s cityscape. Folk craft and antiques displayed around the teahouse create an ambience reminiscent of traditional tea ceremonies.

There are 10 options on the menu, all of which come with houjicha and wagashi. For a taste of Japanese tradition, I recommend the matcha, shiratama zenzai (dango with red bean soup), and anmitsu (agar jelly dessert served with Japanese sweet red bean paste and black honey syrup) if you prefer something sweeter. The sweetness of wagashi truly complements the subtle fragrance and roast flavors of the tea.

Koso-an

1-24-23 Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku

Nearest Station: Jiyugaoka

Monday – Friday: 12am – 5:30pm

Saturday – Sunday: 11am – 5:30pm

Tokyo Maikoya Japanese Tea Experience

Located just a short stroll from Sensoji Temple and Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo Maikoya offers a culturally immersive Japanese tea ceremony experience in a serene teahouse setting near Asakusa, Tokyo. Overlooking a picturesque Japanese garden, this award-winning experience goes beyond sipping tea — it’s a chance to learn about the rich traditions of the Japanese tea ceremony in depth.

Guided by an English-speaking tea master, guests are introduced to the ceremony’s etiquette, symbolism, and tools. The 60-minute session includes a live demonstration, hands-on participation, and an explanation of the historical and cultural context of every movement.

For an even more authentic touch, you can choose to wear a kimono during the ceremony, making for an unforgettable memory (and photo op) in one of Tokyo’s most historic neighborhoods.

Tokyo Maikoya

1-12-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku

Nearest station: Asakusa Station

Tea ceremony: 60 mins. Kimono rental is available.

