Metropolis readers get an exclusive 10% discount off all Temple University, Japan Campus workshops and Continuing Education Courses until May 20.

Use the discount code – METROSUM22

It’s never too late to learn a new skill. Temple University, Japan Campus has made learning easier than ever with its exclusive 10% discount for Metropolis readers on its upcoming short courses in May. Whether you’re looking to start something completely new, expand your skillset, indulge in your hobbies, meet like-minded people or work on self-improvement goals, Temple University, Japan Campus has a course to suit you and your availability.

We’ve rounded up our top five courses to join starting this May from Tokyo’s favorite university for adult education.

Web Design: Introductory

May 28 – July 16

Always wanted to learn how to build a website but never committed to it? Take the next step with this introductory course to web design. Over eight sessions, you will learn how to build, update and design a modern website for a business or personal project. The course covers how to create a basic webpage using software like Illustrator, Photoshop and XD, as well as HTML and CSS languages.

More course information and registration

Introduction To Yoga

May 28 – June 25

Learn the practical aspects of yoga and how to introduce the ancient techniques of Asana, Pranayama, Mudra and Bandha into your modern, fast-paced life. Begin with the breath – Ujjayi — then build your skill with poses and meditation, all taught in a simple and effective way. You’ll focus on both the physical body as well as mental and emotional levels. Leave the course with a sustainable and solid base for self-practice.

More course information and registration

Cognitive Psychology: Understanding The Human Mind (Online)

May 24 – July 12

Your brain enables everything you do, from breathing, eating, walking and sleeping. The fascinating thing is that it all happens without us even being aware of it. Imagine the potential our mind would have, if only we learned how to appreciate and use it effectively. This course aims to provide knowledge and training on how you can efficiently use your brain to improve all facets of your life whether it relates to work, family, personal or health. Learn about “visualization,” “SCOTOMA” or “blind spots” and concepts like “going beyond your comfort zone” and see how it can change your life.

More course information and registration

SDGs: Issues In Sustainable Development (Online)

May 24 – July 12

Develop a better understanding of sustainability, SDGs and international development towards a globally aware future with this course. Especially recommended for anyone eager to know more about environmental issues facing global society and what actions are being taken, as well as those preparing to study overseas or work in the nonprofit sector. Pre-readings, guiding questions and problem-solving strategies will help participants engage with the key themes.

More course information and registration

Japanese Newspaper And TV News (Intermediate) (Online)

May 28 – July 30

Ditch the textbooks and dive into language learning through the medium of Japanese newspapers and TV news. Review real Japanese newspaper articles with experienced instructor Aki Matsukura and use new clips as materials. Quickly pick up expressions often used in Japanese news so that you can grasp the points faster and more accurately. You will also improve your conversational skills by exchanging opinions about the content of the news and practice speaking using important words in the news. An essential course for any intermediate-level learner.

More course information and registration