The Breadwinner

In 2001 Afghanistan, a young girl in a household of women and infants disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family and free her father from prison. Under the Taliban, women could not be outdoors unescorted by a male, have jobs or do just about anything.

This beautiful, old-school animation is by Irish director Nora Twomey (From Darkness, The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea).

Parvana discovers a world of wonder as well as danger, and keeps her spirits up by inventing fantastical stories, tales within tales that are also gorgeously presented in Twomey’s striking style.

It’s a gutsy movie of great emotional import without a trace of sentimentality, constant cultural and political eye-openers and considerable suspense. It simply sings.

December 20 (94 min)