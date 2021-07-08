From rooftop terraces to nostalgic kissaten and fresh cafes, here’s a roundup of some of Tokyo’s newest spots for that perfect weekend brunch in the city this summer.

RUBIA

Is a modern love letter to both Mexican and Japanese cuisine, and the latest trendy addition to downtown Tokyo’s dining destinations. The restaurant-slash-mixology lounge delivers fusion dishes that are sophisticated, outrageously delicious, and craftily seasonal. Signature meals like the agedashi squid ink tamal are must-orders for that Mexican-inspired experience.