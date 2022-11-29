The countdown to Christmas and the New Year is underway, and there are so many festive events happening in Tokyo this December. For those who want to wrap up warm and awe at the glittering lights of the winter illuminations, there is an event in just about every neighbourhood of Tokyo to fulfil your shimmering needs. If you’re curious about contemporary art, then there are art exhibitions with enough inspiring talent to make you ponder your new year’s resolutions. Read our guide to the best winter illuminations, must-see exhibitions, and chic New Year celebration parties happening this December.

Tokyo Midtown Christmas 2022

Nov 17, 2022 – Dec 25, 2022

The much-loved golden illuminations in Roppongi’s Midtown are back again this year with Christmas Story winter lights, Party Popper Tree and a variety of art and lighting installations throughout the Midtown building. The popular ice skating rink will also be making its return this year for those looking to show off their skills.

TOKYO MIDTOWN

Christmas Story Lights: Nov 17, 2022 – Dec 14, 2022

Midtown Winter Lights: 17:00～23:00

Galleria Installations: 11:00～24:00

Yokohama Red Brick Christmas Market

Nov 25 – Dec 25

The biggest Christmas market in and around Tokyo, Yokohama Red Brick Christmas Market transforms the famous red brick complex into a German winter wonderland. With European-style stalls and enough beer and hot mulled wine to spend a day browsing by the sea. Head here for a romantic Christmas Eve date or just somewhere to find your last-minute Christmas gifts. In the centre of the market stands a brightly-decorated Christmas tree that is a picturesque backdrop to your festive photo opportunities.

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

Opening hours:11am – 10pm

¥500

Hibiya Magic Time Illumination 2022

Nov 17, 2022 – Feb 14, 2023

Centred around Hibiya’s TOKYO MIDTOWN, the entire district of Hibiya will become a luminescent wonderland this holidays season. In addition to the “aurora” themed illuminations, the 6th floor park view garden will also feature a Milky Way-themed light installation and the entrance to Tokyo Midtown will be transformed into Hibiya Winter Square.

Hibiya

Hibiya Area Illumination: 17:00 ~ 23:00

Park View Winter Garden: 17:00 ~ 23:00

Magic Time Illumination: 17:00 ~ 23:00

DOMANI: The Art of Tomorrow Exhibition

Until January 29

​​Since 1967, the Program of Overseas Study for Upcoming Artists has nurtured and encouraged new Japanese artists to study at international institutions. In the 25th edition of the DOMANI showcase, this exhibition will show nine DOMANI artists and their prolific work. The theme for this exhibition “A century back, a century forward,” staged a century after the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923, highlights the next generation of Japanese artists. Head here to view New York-based Kondoh Akino’s comic depicting everyday life, or the work of Ikezaki Takuya, who features the nature of his native Tokunoshima in much of his work.

The National art Centre, Tokyo

10am – 6pm

From ¥800

Meguro River Minna no Illumination 2022

Nov 11, 2022 – Jan 8, 2023

Meguro River

Free Entrance

Metropolis and Blacklist Tokyo Skyline Countdown

December 31

Celebrate your New Year at Tokyo’s most elegant party of the year, overlooking the city’s dazzling skyline on the 35th floor of the five-star Prince Gallery Hotel Kiochio. Surround yourself with friends, family, free-flowing champagne and exquisite canapes for a night of glitz and luxury. The Tokyo Skyline Countdown is the best way to end 2022 with a bang and to celebrate the start of the New Year in high spirits.

The Prince Gallery Hotel Kioicho (Akasaka) 35F Sky Gallery Lounge Levita

Opening hours: 10pm – 2am

¥18,000

Tokyo Skytree Town Dream Christmas 2022

Nov 10, 2022 – Dec 25, 2022

The world-famous Sky Tree is regularly filled with events and activities. This Christmas they are redesigning their illumination and the Sky Arena will be sparkling with golden lights.

Tokyo Skytree

Opening hours: 16:00 ~ 24:00

Admission to the top floors of the tower will require advanced fee of ¥2100 (weekdays) and ¥2300 (weekends)

Yokohama Milight (ミライト) 2022

Nov 10, 2022 – Feb 12, 2023

Yokohama

Opening hours: 16:00 ~ 23:00

Free Entrance

Roppongi Hills Christmas 2022

Nov 10, 2022 – Dec 25, 2022

Roppongi Hills Christmas offers a variety of choices in illumination attractions scattered throughout the Roppongi Hills area. A great option for those looking to take in as much as they can over a long winter stroll.

Roppongi Hills

