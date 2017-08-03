Weekly Horoscope: August 4-10

ARIES

March 21–April 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Solar eclipses are talked about by nearly everyone. Lunar eclipses, not so much. Yet those who like to astro travel know it’s best to have the light of the Moon on their side. Grand trines lead to a lunar eclipse this week. You can see the shift in friends who have taken a short cut and those who have stayed the path. Everything you do right now, you do for love. Which becomes you.

TAURUS

April 21–May 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Shocks and jolts have freed you. Now you’re vulnerable, and you may want to rest. This week’s lunar eclipse softens the harshness of the past. It brings a gentle touch to your days, and deeper sleep at night. Grand trines lead to new beginnings, as beautiful as the dreams you keep alive. As the earth changes, places that work for you do, too. Let plans for moving settle in.

GEMINI

May 22–June 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The energy you expend is not wasted. Your waves of love are like songs beamed around the planet and into the universe. You can’t see them, but you can feel them. The lunar eclipse expresses your deepest desires. As the Earth sits between the Sun and the Moon, a shadow is cast. Feelings move into position over logic, as you choose what to believe and trust.

CANCER

June 22–July 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You are the Moonchild. The Moon rules Cancer. When there is a lunar eclipse, you feel it. A shadow is cast and your inner reaches are temporarily offline. Decisions you could easily make before are misted over. Give understanding to yourself to balance an unforgiving schedule. What you are meant to have and experience will find you, without hesitation.

LEO

July 24–August 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s a lead-up to the lunar eclipse. A change in your relationship is a possible result, or your perspective of what being in one is all about. Too exhausted to ponder the possibilities? That’s part of the shift kicked off mid-week. A grand trine brings an ease which invites you to step up to a 50/50 partnership. You can be rewarded for just being yourself.

VIRGO

August 24–September 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Part of exhaustion is emotional, the other is a need for nourishment. Virgo rules details, and the stomach. You could view the soul vs. body question, or accept that what enlightens and sustains you, feeds you as well. Are you so careful about what you eat that sometimes you don’t? While you’re considering this, the lunar eclipse brings a new type of work during the next three months.

LIBRA

September 24–October 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Libra is ruled by Venus. She’s all about love. Opposite your sign is Aries, ruled by Mars. He’s all about war. Signs opposite yours govern relationships. That doesn’t mean you have to be involved with an Aries (though you might be). The lunar eclipse casts a shadow over what should be, to allow what is. Isn’t that what you have been asking for?

SCORPIO

October 24–November 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You may discover aspects of relationships you hadn’t thought of before, as Pallas Athene holds court in this sector of your chart. Originality gains points – you will never be bored. The lunar eclipse hits you at home, right where you probably wouldn’t want it. However, its shadow brings access to your real reasons to move – or stay.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23–December 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Layers of optimism and cream covered clouds seep into your week. Juno stands by you as you prepare for financial growth. Part of this is the responsibility you take on – as you say good-bye to what you thought was to be. New dreams are emerging. The lunar eclipse mid-week helps you complete an important communication. After that, you may want to consider planning a trip!

CAPRICORN

December 23–January 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

A calm and ease enters your life. It may be a new friend, a place to live, or saying good-bye to stress you have felt. The lunar eclipse mid-week brings a welcome pause to your pocketbook. Nothing can go in or out. You choose your next move, where it will be, and with whom. From now on, you are your first investment.

AQUARIUS

January 21–February 19

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This lunar eclipse was made for you. It’s in your sign! When it happens in Aquarius, it signals an upgrade in all things electric and technological. If they haven’t been connecting, you’ll attract what works. Moments you experience mid-week kick things off. If you like them, keep going. If not, you have time to redirect. An eclipse takes about three months for results.

PISCES

February 20–March 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

What’s smooth and silky and must be keep intact? Your lovely soul, of course! The part of you that is not considered ‘daily wear and tear’ needs your input. Which direction will you go? Would you rather define the ego and vitalize a rush? Would you prefer to dig deeper and find what brings you peace? The lunar eclipse brings you several choices. Rewards arrive as you’re true to yourself.