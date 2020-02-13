♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

How does your Valentine’s Day stack up? Love goddess Venus is in your sign, so you’re ahead of the pack. Venus governs financial strength and creature comforts. Breathe in the beauty and security that allows you to pursue your dreams. Feel them become a part of your daily life. Ruler Mars moves into your career sector. Mercury moves retrograde. Think twice before speaking.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

What does Valentine’s Day hold for you? Ruler Venus is in your solar twelfth house of dreams and karmic connections. If only you could get free of the endless loop, and move into the realm of luxury! Now you can. Let your hopes and wishes be a part of every thought and cell in your body. Release your restrictions. Mars transits to stabilize your connection with all that is.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to be flirty. In fact, you’re almost in trouble if you’re not! With ruling planet Mercury, you’re a natural to take this to an art form. Just be sure you remember what you said, as Mercury goes retrograde two days later. Added to which, Mars enters a serious, stable sector of your chart. Someone wants to take you seriously.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Does someone have you on their radar this Valentine’s Day? If you’re in the mood for hearts and roses, excitement prevails. If this isn’t at the top of your gratitude list, watch for the planetary aspects. Mars transits to your relationship sector soon after. Actions move faster than words. This is especially true, as Mercury goes retrograde the very same day.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Leos like making grand gestures. You can’t help it, you’re the Lion! Valentine’s Day is your time to shine. Everything is in the shape of a heart – which your sign governs. While you’re searching feelings and finances, consider those world-class chocolates that come once a year. Mars goes direct two days later. The pace certainly picks up. Even as Mercury goes retrograde.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Is the divine found in the details? When it comes to Valentine’s Day, it is. Artistic heart chocolates and tenderly worded texts can turn your whole week around. Then there’s the weekend to consider. If the winds change, no need to worry. Mercury goes retrograde. There may be delays when you expect to hear more. Mars transits to protect your romantic sector.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

When you’re ruled by Venus, Valentine’s is your day. You have a way of knowing just what to say to make things better. You also find the most beautiful, artistic chocolates. Now, who to give them to. In the midst of obligations, do you have a secret Valentine? Be assured you can stay in the realm of mystery if you choose. Mercury goes retrograde, offering a giant question mark.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Although Valentine’s Day may seem a bit too pink, there are lovely sultry undertones to bring out its sexy red hues. The first is an excuse to eat the most decadent designer chocolates. Though they may be in the shape of a heart, if someone has just broken yours, you’re in control. Balance out the moment. If you’re enjoying this week with a special someone, hopefully they’ll share.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Sagittarians love a gamble. You are the adventurer of the zodiac. When things get too stable, they’re also a bit boring. Shake up your carefully laid plans with a step out of your comfort zone. Not enough to get you into trouble forever. Just add the ingredients to do what makes your Valentine’s Day a luscious and satisfying triumph.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Valentine’s Day is made for you. It’s a chance to get your point across in a way that is noticed. When a Capricorn does something, it’s substantial. So when it’s time to choose the hearts and chocolates, there’s no doubt you’re looking at the finest. You’re more likely to have one that makes a statement, than ten that are easily forgotten. Mercury retrograde notwithstanding.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

It’s Valentine’s Day in your Happy Birthday zone. How does that make you feel? Are you part of the group who controls their mood with artistically designed, heart-shaped chocolates? Or do you enjoy pastries, bon bons, and multiple reminders of this day for its romantic appeal? As you wine and dine your way into someone’s heart, remember to include yourself.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Valentine’s Day is well-marketed and impossible to miss. But, isn’t it also a delight for the senses? Whether you’re buying out-of-this-world chocolates for a sweetheart, a colleague, or yourself, enjoy the aromatic temptation of a wonderful escape. Letting yourself indulge – in heart shaped cakes, candy, and red roses – can be a rather magical way to get through your week.