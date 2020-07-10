♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Mars, Chiron, and Dark Moon Lilith are in Aries. They create excitement and challenges. Mars is comfortable in his own sign, happy to move as fast as you’ll let him. Dark Moon Lilith brings the past up to date, breaking old taboos which no longer fit. Chiron goes retrograde, which is telling. Healing takes another route. Mercury moves direct. Efforts at home are not wasted.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

A million things to do? Hard to stop and choose just one? Chiron moves retrograde in your solar twelfth house. Dreams of healing an old wound come unexpectedly. Even if you can’t act yet, a path becomes clear. Mercury goes direct. This is a soothing planetary placement. It’s in your communication sector. Not only does it clear things up, it also moves things out!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Friends and groups are of major importance to a Gemini. That they add to your sense of well-being is not news. With Chiron moving retrograde, they may drop previously unknown information your way. Because this is the planet of self-healing, answers come more easily. Mercury, your ruler, goes direct. Finances and spiritual resources move towards correction.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

This week offers a form of intrigue you may not be able to resist. Chiron goes retrograde in your career sector. When this happens, you have a chance to heal an ‘impossible’ situation. What could be this week’s defining factor is Mercury. It goes direct in your sign. Suddenly, people who had no idea what you were trying to say get the point you have long been trying to make.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Chiron, who teaches self-healing through experience, goes retrograde. It’s in your travel and education sector. Feeling hampered in these areas? Sure you’d ordinarily have tackled them by now? The slowdown encourages reworking expectations. As you reach out to others, Mercury goes direct. This is the kind of astrological direction that offers a sigh of relief.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Things are edgy. Your group is cutting-edge. How is this so? The stars show more than we know. Ceres, the goddess of abundance, is in your relationship sector. Whether it’s through a partner or on your own, balancing finances finds comfort where you need it. Mars, Chiron, and Dark Moon Lilith focus on inheritances of all kinds. Ruler Mercury goes direct to start talks rolling.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Juno, ‘the one who stands beside you’, has been in your sign for some time. She makes sure you are not alone, that there is someone (or an energy) to back you up. This week she is opposite Chiron, moving retrograde. The healing that was about to manifest, whether emotional, financial, or spiritual, may be on hold. Don’t give up. Mercury goes direct to sort out the details.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

There are no planets transiting Scorpio, nor nodes of the Moon. So why are you so busy? With this open window in your chart, others may see you as available to cover the gap. Chiron goes retrograde, influential at work. Promises may not arrive until underlying issues are addressed. Thankfully Mercury goes direct. This allows communication channels to run more smoothly.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣♣ ♣

Pressure where emotional boundaries are involved. With the South Node in Sagittarius, the emphasis grows. Chiron goes retrograde. When it comes to romance and originality, you get more than a second chance. Taking a comfortable pace, you can unravel the knots of creativity. Mercury moves direct. Self-expression goes a long way as you take a stand.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Rest when you can. Other signs may not know how much you are carrying. Home base is where change is possible. Mars in this sector encourages, brings stamina, and rectifies. Chiron, who teaches self-healing, moves retrograde in this same arena. You can arrange things to work for you. Mercury goes direct. Partners may pick up your sentences where you left off.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

This week, Chiron goes retrograde. You tend to know others’ pain without necessarily saying it. But you do care, and often make a difference with your subtle ways. This galactic body offers self-healing in your sector of conversations. Then Mercury goes direct, adding emphasis to clear understanding. Mid-week, the Sun moves opposite Jupiter. This is a dream vs. work scenario.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

You have time for the important things. They may not be what is scheduled, or what someone thinks is at the top of the list. They may not even match what you had hoped for. Pisces has a unique intuition system. You can keep up with changes coming in, even when they’re invisible. Mercury goes direct to clear the confusion. In your house of romance, things are looking up!