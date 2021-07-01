♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week you handle things better than some of the experts. You’re freed up from obliging absolutely everyone to make your own wish list. The push comes from Mars, the Sun, and Mercury as they rail against larger forces. Surf these rogue waves as Venus sextiles the North Node. Enjoy the inspiration to push destiny. Then you can choose your just desserts.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Inching closer to inner truth, outer reality matches. That’s why it’s important to be as authentic as your work and bank account allow. Challenges that heal and make rapid turnarounds are a feature. This week’s bonus is ruler Venus as she sextiles the North Node. Do something necessary, even though it may be unnerving. This goddess makes sure there’s a reward.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Of all the signs, your chart is the most balanced this week. Challenges come up, but they’re spaced well enough for you to do your best. Personal planets point out where you might feel overwhelmed, as universal forces press for change. Mercury squares Neptune, making it harder to think your way through. Simply add your intuition and you’ll shine.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! The Sun in Cancer shines its warmth just where you need it. Mars trines Chiron. Writing your ideas, engaging in sports, or enjoying a deep massage are keys to clarity and healing. A surprise bolsters confidence as the Sun sextiles Uranus. Mars and Venus oppose Saturn. You know what you want, but you may have to convince a larger entity for results.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Leos naturally rule. You can’t help it. Governed by the Sun, others are attracted to your confidence. Whether an outgoing leader-type, or a quiet, observant Leo, people pick up on your magnetism, even as they approach you. This gives you the edge in presentations, entertainment, and negotiations. Mercury squares Neptune. Intuition takes center stage this week.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

You have a keen sense of the value of energy. Yours. Others may think it’s all about money. Virgo knows drive is just as important. How do you keep it sustained? Do you push through until you’re exhausted? Or let the universe choose your route? Ruler Mercury squares Neptune. The battle’s on between logic and feelings. Negotiate to satisfy both.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Hankering to be noticed? All dressed up, but nowhere to go (or go with)? Libra’s chart asks for a little attention. Be your creative, head-turning self. You like serenity and calm, but you enjoy a bit of romance, too. If it’s not there, ruler Venus tends to wither away. Keep your glam on as Venus sextiles the North Node. Wear something you think is reserved only for celebrities.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Your career has star backing this week. Venus and Mars bring a yin-yang balance. They help you look great and stay laser focused. What you see at home may have an edge. Pluto exposes the shadows. Saturn keeps you grounded, and Jupiter opens a galaxy of dreams. You’ll resonate with satisfaction. Mars trines Chiron to bring success in a sticky situation.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Feel like you’ve been there, done that? Fix one thing, then something else falls apart? You don’t like to be held back. This week’s focus brings an end to what you’ll put up with. There may be those who assume they know, without checking in. How are you to tell, since they don’t wear a sign? Mars opposite Saturn and trine Chiron lets you take charge, with happy results.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Think Scorpio has cornered the market on mystery and intrigue? Not at all. Capricorn has a way of working all hours to keep things standing. You see all the way down to the studs. Who better than you to hold the power? Uranus and the North Node shake up the status quo. They put the game on a level playing field. Those sinking feelings are a thing of the past. Your input counts.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

If you can’t do it, no one can. Aquarians have an expanse of vision all their own. If you ever feel out on a limb, or in a crowd of one, now you can claim your credit and cash in. Uranus, the revolutionary, is almost half-way through a powerful earth sign. What has splintered to the ground will be built again – and better. The Sun sextiles your ruling planet this week to make it so.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feel outmaneuvered? Say it’s not so. The tables will turn, and soon. Jupiter, who conjures up opportunities, is retrograde. It’s in your sign, so you feel it more. Retrograde Neptune is there, too. It helps you feel serene and centered in the midst of a wobble. Confrontation on your calendar? Mercury squares Neptune. Hold on. You’ll be stronger through it and end up laughing.