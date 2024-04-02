LOVEHO SELECTS April 2024 Check out this month's featured Tokyo creatives! By Tokyo Love Hotels

Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Love Hotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, pop-ups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis, Tokyo Love Hotels cherry-picks 3 talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

Tokyo Love Hotels is an art-event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.

Digital Artist: Kiyuu

LoveHo says:

Ever seen sushi that is kawaii? Unless you have experienced Kiyuu’s world of “kawaii,” we don’t think you have! Kiyuu takes what we know as Japan’s kawaii culture to another level, bringing something between both realness and fiction, bridging Japan with the overseas.

(We are happy to announce the art direction for our March 30th Tokyo Love Hotels will be curated by Kiyuu, and we hope to see you there.)

Biography:

Magical Creator, CG Artist

Born in Shizuoka, from a young age Kiyuu enjoyed jazz dancing, and making crafts. She traveled over 10 countries and immersed herself in the abundance of liberated artistic expressions, she was inspired to craft her own perspective on life.

Currently, she creates 3D art and graphics, inspired by the Japanese kawaii culture. She has worked with many fashion brands as well as Shibuya 109.

Message from kiyuu:

“Originally, I was just an ordinary office lady. I am who I am today because I believed in myself and pushed forward. I think your life will open up by being honest with yourself about what you want to do, what makes you happy, and the people you want to meet.

Believe in yourself.“

Instagram:

@kiyuu_1900

Official Website:

https://eriharigai.com/

Artist: deza

LoveHo says:

Deza has performed as both a main act and a feature numerous times at Tokyo Love Hotels. He has been charming the crowd with lyrical prowess and clever rhymes since day one. We’ve seen him progress over the years and gradually gain traction in the Tokyo music scene. To keep it short and sweet, we recommend you go see deza live.

Biography:

Deza is an artist-producer hailing from Canada. While his sound can be sporadic, there is an inclination to the jazzier productions with punchy vocals and deep layered bars.

Last year he released ‘Bonhomie Trip’, a group tape featuring his close friends that he had worked with almost every week for 2 years. Fine-tuning his production and enjoying the collaborative process, the chop-up sessions turned into a group called the Keio Mob.

The tape is a summer trip that he and his friends take musically. As expected the tunes are catchy, wavy, and easy to listen to. Deza’s production inspiration comes from the likes of Kanye West, J. Dilla, Nujabes, and Madlib. Rapping inspiration is from the likes of Capital STEEZ, Saba, Joey Bada$$, and De La Soul. These artists were monumental in shaping deza into the artist he is becoming.

Deza is hoping to continue to collaborate with many artists to showcase his versatility but also explore his sound while also having it represent his life.

Message from deza:

“I’ll keep it short and sweet, if you’re a fan of hip-hop, you’ll love my tapes! On April 5th I’ll be doing a big show in Shibuya! Come out if you can. ”

Instagram:

@celi___na99

Photographer: Aggelos

LoveHo says:

A man of many talents. Aggelos has continued to awe us in his delicate way of connecting art with the metaphysical. With each medium he eloquently proves knowledge behind the craft, and implants spirituality with every piece. Aside from his art, we definitely recommend you connect with him at his art residency in Kyushu.

Biography:

Francois Heyraud / Aggelos is a French Japan-based multidisciplinary artist whose art practice explores the metaphysical aspects of consciousness through the language of symbol-making, geometry and diagrammatic esthetics.

Message from Aggelos:

Looking for ways to merge his passions for different art forms since childhood, François Heyraud’s artistic career blooms in the Tokyo art scene from 2019, sharing otherworldly concepts and emotions through music, painting, VJ-ing and writing. Author of the Aggelos Oracle and long-awaited Aggelos Tarot, he thrives to provide creativity and healing opportunities through self-growth sessions and art workshops throughout the world.

His latest works involve French Tarot imagery and traditional Japanese printmaking techniques that create a unique visual language incorporating elements of both cultures in innovative ways. The use of symbolism and geometric forms, which Heyraud is known for, further enhances this fusion of cultural influences and adds an additional layer of meaning and depth to his work.

Since November 2022 he runs the Usuki Art House, a creative hub for artistic residency and multi-cultural exchange on the southern island of Kyushu, Oita prefecture.

Instagram:

@aggelos_project

Official Website:

https://sites.google.com/view/usukiarthouse/