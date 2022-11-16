Fall has swiftly descended upon Tokyo and that means Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Roppongi’s chic Bistro Vino will once again be hosting its traditional 10-day Thanksgiving feast, beginning from November 18 until November 27, 2022.

Bring the family. Children under 6 years old eat for free, and those aged 7 -12 eat for half-price. free seconds if you’re still hungry!

BV’s course dinner begins with a Prosciutto and Melon Appetizer platter complete with Jamon Serrano prosciutto, melon, watercress, Arugula and Mozzarella cheese. The Turkey Plate comes with all the Thanksgiving classics you’d expect, including mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, creamed spinach and even cranberry sauce.

Of course, a hearty holiday dinner is incomplete without squeezing in the dessert. Finish off the meal with Bistro Vino’s Homemade Berry Brownie. For more information, click here.

Reservations will be possible up to one day before, but as seat numbers are limited, it’s recommended to make your reservations early.* To prevent overcrowding of the restaurant, your table will be divided if your group is larger than five. To make a reservation click here.

Alternatively, if you’d rather stay home but don’t want to worry about what’s burning in the oven (or perhaps your teeny Tokyo apartment doesn’t have an oven!) Bistro Vino is offering a complete Thanksgiving Dinner at home — featuring a whole 7kg turkey and all the fixin’s masterfully prepared by the Bistro’s team. The feast is available for takeaway so you can simply relax and enjoy your time with loved ones. Simply reserve five (5) days in advance via phone 03-575-3671.

Happy holidays!

Bistro Vino Thanksgiving 2022

Nov 18 – 27

Piramide Building,1F, 6-6-9 Roppongi Minato-ku,

Tokyo 106-0032