♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Adjustments and realignment. The roller-coaster that preceded the solar eclipse winds down. Chiron, the healer, is in Aries. It makes a tough aspect to Venus. Basically these two test reliance on high-end gadgets and surround sound beauty. If you need them to stay solid, don’t be afraid to speak out. Mercury connects with ruler Mars to send your message loud and clear.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The underpinnings of how you spend your time is about to change. A welcome shift, you can allow yourself a deep breath. It’s not that the other shoe drops; it’s more that both feet are securely on the ground. Venus sextiles Uranus in Taurus. You may suddenly have to take on child-rearing, or find that colleagues become more like family. Challenges are short and sweet.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Of all the signs, you have socializing down to an art. Why sit around being bored, when there’s a new friend around the corner? Some of the zodiac struggles to endure shifts as Venus squares Chiron. Not you! Twists and turns bring better opportunities. Hiking through each galactic nuance, the Sun trines Neptune, bringing daydreams that satisfy.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

With Venus in Cancer, you’re introduced to beautiful new views. Some areas may still need to be cleaned up, of course. For that, Venus squares Chiron. Where will healing make the most difference? Is it physical, financial, emotional, or all three? This goddess of love seduces the senses. She is also trine Uranus, so expect surprises to be juicy and delicious.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Slowing down is a summer-heat option. Venus squares Chiron, asking ‘What would help you feel better?’ Choosing what benefits you is another reason to call this your week. Venus trines Uranus, offering a change-up that is far more satisfying. Adjustments give way to optimal results. Daydreams are filled with luscious delights as the Sun trines Neptune for support.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If romance isn’t working the way you planned, you can blame the stars. Two powerful planets in your romance sector grind away at your very soul. Saturn slows things down, meaning how fast you think and how long things take are not a match. Pluto undoes your beliefs and expectations to free you. Luckily, Venus trines Uranus, making things both sweet and spicy.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

It’s easy to imagine one thing only to find out it’s completely different. Expectations come with a price this week. The universe balances things out, but the avenue taken is another story. Venus squares Chiron. This has to do with being forced to deal with what must be changed. Often, an intentional healing can help external circumstances shift more comfortably.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

You may have to put some things on hold until you assess the challenges this week. Venus squares Chiron, creating a timeline for ‘healing needed’. Mars connects with Mercury, a power placement, but Mercury goes retrograde. This means communications are strong and actions are requested, even required. But what is shared may lack details and need further correction.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Do what you do best when you feel lucky. As part of a larger whole, you move to a more satisfying time in your career, in relationships, and life in general. This may be unanticipated, especially with the challenges you have faced. Still, Venus squares Chiron to force a healing of some type, particularly around love and following your heart.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Delayed gratification is something Capricorn wrote the book on – so why does it seem some things move more slowly than ever? You can thank Saturn and Pluto in your sign, of course, but this week you can add Mercury, who goes retrograde. Just up your intake of whatever works. Exercise, hot baths, tea, coffee, and nature walks make up for needed healing taking its time.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You can be as balanced, neutral, and detached as any Aquarius, but events and people may distract you this week. Venus squares Chiron, so a little healing goes a long way. Plus, you may not have a choice. Mercury goes retrograde, then conjuncts Mars. A partner or spouse may move as fast as a hummingbird. If they’re not blurry, entice them with your Aquarian logic net.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may not think it’s your week, but you can win this one. Venus makes a testing aspect to Chiron. This goddess points out what needs to be addressed, all in the interest of healing. Then Venus trines Uranus, and you get a lucky draw with a wild card. Mercury goes retrograde, then connects with Mars. Someone communicates quickly or forcefully. There will be edits.