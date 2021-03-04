♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Your friends are gems. Jupiter, Mercury, and Saturn steer groups towards expansion and stability. With Mars in your house of conversation, energy spikes in an exciting way. You make inroads in areas previously shelved or slowed down. The Sun conjuncts Neptune. They meet at the same place in your dream sector. This is a spiritual, revitalizing aspect. Hold on to your heart.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣♣

Now is the time to take charge and watch finances. Mars is in this sector. He offers an energizing streak, then moves on. Changes happen apparently without effort, but not for long. The North Node of the Moon squares both the Sun and Venus. Don’t let the frustrations they bring distract you from what you can have. Then the Sun touches Neptune, to soothe your overworked nerves.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

It’s all up in the air, or more precisely, the stars. Everything points towards a larger audience this week. Even in your neighborhood and at work, you are noticed. Before you see results, such as a bonus or promotion, there are hurdles. The Sun and Venus challenge the karmic North Node of the Moon in your sign. Past life credit comes as the Sun connects with Neptune to give you the keys.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Past lives find you. If you must be haunted, let it be a soothing style of ghost. There are many spokes in your wheel. You are not stuck where you are. You may even be protected. Intrigue will not serve you right now. The North Node of the Moon is activated in your house of dreams. Take in the impressions you receive as the Sun conjuncts mystical Neptune.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

Wait for the Sun/Venus connection to complete your week. They challenge the karmic North Node of the Moon. Feelings could derail or free you. Since they are fluid, your strength comes in waves of patience. What starts as a moment of relief may be a testing surprise. The Sun connects with Neptune. Trusting the pulse of your instincts is the best radar you can have.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣♣

No time for yourself? The stars share their blessings. Virgo’s chart is set to handle a lot for others. Mars moves swiftly in your career sector. The Sun and Venus square the Moon’s North Node. Activating your usual channels may slow you down. New ones serve you better. The Sun connects with Neptune to bring you a powerful partner.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Ruler Venus transits, offering blessings in work and health. Things fall into place, resetting perspectives. You may be attracted to the hidden meaning in daily events. Mars cuts through red tape in your spiritual zone. You won’t have to go all-out to find soul satisfaction. Little things mean more. Though your relationship sector may seem quiet, get ready.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

The South Node of the Moon karmics out when it comes to finances. You may notice this, forced to fall back on what you can do rather than your aspirations. It’s all part of a starry transit, a way to keep going. Mars makes shared resources sexy in a relationship. Venus, the Sun, and Neptune are in your solar fifth house of pleasure. They infuse your romantic, creative nature. Luxuriate away.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

Welcome to your second week of March. Even if you don’t think you need it, time to recover from your boundless enthusiasm is necessary. Mars is the planet that energizes, but you may have borrowed in advance. You absolutely already know this, but it could help to be reminded. Time has a way of restructuring when you put yourself in a place where you can breathe.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury vie for a chance to reassure. They’re in your finance sector, ripping out old systems and planning for expansion. Your thoughts are right on track, even if you sense you are not. You may hear loving tones replace the anger of yesteryear. It’s a salve to your soul. Romance is quirky and unconventional. Mars transits to set you up properly with energy at work.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

Aquarians have a lot going on. If you haven’t read your horoscope, you may be tempted to start. Saturn brings the grounding you need to create that stable foundation. Mercury happily puts your hopes, dreams, and wishes out to the universe. Jupiter adds enthusiasm to their expansion. Ever elusive, they’re now all in your sign. Do what your heart requires, including karmic whispers.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

Venus, the Sun, and Neptune are in Pisces. Happy Birthday! You have found a way to keep going, even if finances are in straights. Venus is determined to bring you luxury. Upgrades happen as you blink. The Sun moves to unlock secrets, ancient and sacred. Neptune seduces the stars and earth into alignment, especially for you.