Weekly Horoscope: November 10-16

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Do you sometimes wonder if the universe is trying to trip you up? Schedule in reminders to create your inner peace. The more often you practice, the more adept you become. Mastery! Venus conjunct Jupiter makes you lucky mid-week. If you’re taking a gamble, don’t let the non-believers shake you. Mercury square Neptune adds misty drifty moments and obscures the logic. When it comes to big business, they’re interested in you.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Not enough hours in the day to clear the past, but it keeps popping up anyway? If there are elements that must be settled, you will do what you can. If you feel held back, listen to music, exercise, write to distraction. Those near you may not know it, but a stream of calm will return. Saturn trines Uranus, which is magic in the physical world. The Sun trine Chiron is a heart healer.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Regardless of how you see yourself, the universe has its own mirror. It sets up the carts and wheels, then leaves them for you to choose. Geminis get the picture quickly, and have a curious mind. You will probably always be inquisitive, which keeps you eternally young. Venus connects with Jupiter this week, making you lucky, especially in matters at work, which may seem a bit of a surprise. Let it happen – you deserve it!

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

When you reflect back, you’ll probably enjoy what shimmers in your thoughts. There’s a subtle sexy feeling for Cancers, as Venus connects to Jupiter in your house of romance. This area includes taking risks, since love is always a gamble. Turn your intuition on ‘high’ to know when to go for it! Things can change in a day. Your flexibility, and listening to your inner whispers, will get the results you’re looking for.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun, your ruling luminary, ends up in a few interesting positions. It’s currently heating up your solar fourth house, the place where you live. Venus, who would love to immerse you in a bit of luxury, connects with Jupiter. This can be a big expenditure (think investment), a trip to the water, or a sexy romance – at home. Watch your diet, because it’s likely to be rich, indulgent, and delicious!

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

The holidays haven’t rolled in yet, so there’s time for another project, right? Or would you rather finish the ones you have, and look at your options later? Saturn trines Uranus this week. You have a chance for magic to be made real. It’s a lightning strike moment. If you feel you have to get in touch with someone or visit a special place, it may be your stars are whispering. Time for you to enjoy their gifts. Be sure to receive with joy!

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If you can find quiet moments to enjoy this season, you’re doing well. Saturn trines Uranus, which can go from serious to spectacular in a second. Then Venus connects with Jupiter in a big way. These two like to go out on the town, experience as much as they can, and eat and drink only the best. Luckily, you may not have to front all the cash. Whatever you choose, the Sun trines Chiron to bring healing and romance.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Circle this week in red. Really. It starts with Saturn trine Uranus. What has been stuck or moving slow as molasses can become a lucky waterfall. Then Venus connects with Jupiter, which is like adding a Jacuzzi underneath. Both are in Scorpio. What does this look like? Love, the body beautiful, and great food. These two stumble into a windfall, bringing a touch of magic. Let yourself indulge. It’s important!

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Listen to your instincts and inner whispers. They’re about to dance through your dreams. Venus connects with Jupiter in your solar twelfth house of sanctuary, secrets, and karma. You’re on a challenging path, one that will make everything worthwhile. If you don’t have all the answers, wait for the celestial timing of the stars. When they move further along, you’ll know exactly what to do.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

As end-of-the-year energies pick up, you’re likely to get a reprieve. Saturn trine Uranus offers dreams to solve insomnia. Sparks of insight suddenly turn your week into magic. While it’s important to take things seriously, forgiving yourself when you’re doing your best is quite freeing. Then Venus connects with Jupiter. You’re soothed and engulfed with the best things about friends. Expect a sexy connection to take on more meaning.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

It’s all about career. If you don’t have one, you’re still being noticed in one way or another. Venus connects with Jupiter in this sector of your chart. She’s a money magnet, a necessity since pleasure is her focus. Romance and luxury are her forte. Jupiter makes things bigger, bringing fortune and opportunities. Together they may spell out a bigger office, a new view, or a social connection that impresses while you forge your direction at work.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The lure of getting away, or traveling to find a dream may be strong. Venus connects with Jupiter in this sector of your chart. She promises a paradise location, and he thinks the fantasy may be turned into something real. While it can seem too good to be true, this star gate only happens once every twelve years. You might choose to give it a second look. Love, luxury, and deep feelings can be very satisfying.