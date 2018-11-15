♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is one of those weeks to run through (or hide under your pillow). Ruler Mars has entered your solar twelfth house. You have energy to play in the nether realms. You can dream up a song or a new way to share your light. Venus goes direct for love (and Mercury goes retrograde). In the midst of it all, Thanksgiving rolls around. You can’t escape this one. Delicious!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mars has entered your friendship sector. You may be inundated, and feeling great. It gets cozy as Venus goes direct. Except for Mercury retrograde, you’re covered. Mixed-up communications are a guarantee, but this planet offers a new perspective. Views you hadn’t planned show you have more options than you thought. Thanksgiving arrives as fast as you can blink.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If things don’t fall into place, this week will still work. Mars enters your solar tenth house. If a new plan pops into place, you have energy to carry it through. Venus goes direct; the money follows. Romance is a highlight, partnered up or just about to meet someone. Mercury goes retrograde. Check things twice. Thanksgiving happens as the Sun warms up your schedule.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Your focus is on others. The majority of the planets are in your ‘responsibility’ sectors. You’ll have time for yourself, just not yet. To compensate, Mars has entered your solar ninth house. Travel and open spaces are coming. Venus goes direct, adding a luxury layer. Mercury moves retrograde. Don’t let that stop you if you’re planning a delectable Thanksgiving.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

There’s nothing like a fast-paced week to uplift. Mars has entered your solar eighth house. Transformation is key. New views come in before they shake themselves out. Venus moves direct. Wrap yourself in luxurious sunbeams for an ethereal wardrobe treat. Mercury goes retrograde. Conflicts in schedules resolve in unusual ways for a heartfelt Thanksgiving.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Relaxing into the flow allows you to enjoy a crazy pace. Mars has entered your solar seventh house. Partners have more energy, or may encourage more than usual. Venus goes direct. She wants to gift you. Take a break, indulge, discover an affordable luxury. Ruler Mercury moves retrograde. Confusion reigns around Thanksgiving. If you participate, it will work.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week moves fast. Mars has entered your solar sixth house. Work may not make sense. Joining a cause becomes social. Venus goes direct. Your efforts are rewarded. Whether it’s financial or romantic, it’s your turn for wishes to come true. Mercury moves retrograde. What you hear may not be what is meant. Double check. Thanksgiving is inspirational.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your feelers are out though you may be in. Mars has entered your romance sector. You deserve this. Take time to share with a special someone. Venus goes direct to make things comfy. She’s in your dream sector. Take a chance. Mercury moves retrograde. Finances are aligned to grow strong. In the midst of thought? Let Thanksgiving be an appetizing distraction.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The stars may not give you a pass, but they will get you to the gate. Mars has transited to where you live. Impossible expectations at home give way to a structure that works for you. It’s still in flux as you get in touch with what you want. Sleep on it. Venus goes direct to infuse finances. Mercury moves retrograde. Thanksgiving arrives as the Sun enters Sagittarius. Happy Birthday!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week pulses with energy. Mars has entered your conversational sector. It’s a planetary push, offering drive and focus. You can cut to the bone if you have to (Mars’ specialty – surgical steel). Just in time, Venus goes direct. She brings luxury to the table. Mercury moves retrograde. Enjoy putting things on hold for a savory Thanksgiving!

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Not one to nurse a grudge, you’re able to leap emotions and land on your logical feet. You prefer a good cause or adventure to endless mental loops. Mars has entered your solar second house. He keeps your focus on the money. You need this. Energy for income helps it grow. Venus goes direct for comfort. Mercury moves retrograde to spice it all up. Happy Thanksgiving!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

With fiery expansion, Jupiter has you jumping. Don’t drink so much coffee you can’t sleep. You’ll need rest for events overflowing. Mars has just entered Pisces. Energy pulses, as does focus and drive. Venus moves direct. Finally! Romance is back in place. Money too. Mercury goes retrograde. Careful how you phrase things. Enjoy a Happy Thanksgiving!