Spring Fashion in Tokyo 2024 By Hanna Matsumoto

Monochrome schemes hemmed with articulate designs and flowers break free of the winter gloominess. Taking a step away from the bold and outstanding, powerful and sophisticated nuances stormed the spring runway scene. Here are the upcoming spring 2024 trends you’ll want to keep an eye out on if you’ll be visiting one of the leading cities of the fashion world this spring.

Monochrome Sets

Issey Miyake (Photo by Issey Miyake), Yohji Yamamoto (Photo by Yohji Yamamoto Inc.), Sacai (Photo by Photo by Paolo Lanzi/Gorunway.com)

Dominating the Tokyo fashion scene are monochrome sets, beloved by Japanese fashion designers Yohji Yamamoto and Sacai, who draw our attention to layers and details. Issey Miyake goes for an all black, embracing the daringness of femininity with the draped texture of the dress. Yohji Yamamoto goes for a mute gray as Sacai incorporates a peplum silhouette and plaid. Collared looks are the focus of spring 2024, representing the coexistence of power and softness in each individual.

Midi, Maxi

Harunobumurata (Photo by Harunobumurata), Louis Vuitton (Photo by Louis Vuitton), Kenzo (Photo by Kenzo)

In the Tokyo fashion scene, full-length skirts and dresses are always popular, with the Louis Vuitton house showcasing a beautiful and feminine take on these garments. As the cherry blossoms bloom, you’ll see an abundance of these sought-after maxi skirts and dresses, making them the ideal choice for light spring attire. They offer a breath of fresh air in clothing, allowing you to pair them with whatever you prefer and emphasizing individualism in your style.

Modern Corsets

Yuhan Wang (Photo by Yuhan Wang), Blumarine (Photo by Blumarine), Louis Vuitton (Photo by Louis Vuitton)

Corsets have a long history behind them, dating back to 1,000 BC. Giving a little more room to breathe as the years go on, designers have been adding lace, flowers or the fullness of a skirt like Louis Vuitton to portray the surprising versatility of these garments that can be styled up or down.

Physical Floral

Chloé (Photo by Chloé), Valentino (Photo by Valentino), Ermanno Scervino (Photo by Ermanno Scervino)

Flower prints are beloved in Japan, and here are some runway designs that let their inspiration run wild when thinking of spring. If you’re in love with these three dimensional flower prints, these dresses inspire a bolder take on a Tokyo staple.

What? Red!

Kanako Sakai (Photo by Kanako Sakai), Sacai (Photo by Paolo Lanzi/Gorunway.com), Cecilie Bahnsen (Photo by Filippo Fior/Gorunway.com)

Red was the power color of the fall/winter season that caught the eyes of countless designers, and continues to reign into the spring season. Head into any department store building in Japan in the past few years and reds have been few and far between on the highstreet hangers. Not for 2024. Featuring the peplum design that hit it off in the 2023, Cecilie Bahnsen accentuates the waist while rocking the all-red outfit. While some collections see the deep, sensual red, a vibrant cherry red storms the stages of the spring runway.

Power Shoulders and Blazers

Prada (Photo by Isidore Montag / Prada), Moschino (Photo by Isidore Montag / Vogue Runway), Miu Miu (Photo by Launchmetrics)

Power shoulders are prominent for the spring/summer runways. Traditionally drawn from men’s clothing, the sharpness of the shoulders were originally a symbol of equality. Drawing back on the oversized blazer trend, designers are revisiting the trend by adding an airiness into every suit. Miu Miu effortlessly combines grace and youth in a single look with their navy blue blazer. If you find yourself in any of the affluent districts in Tokyo, why not elevate your look with a belt like Prada’s look, or if you’re having a shopping date in fashion districts, add in a spring lightness like Moschino?