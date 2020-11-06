♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Sliding into neutral, something you rarely do, brings peace where you don’t expect to find it. Ceres, goddess of nurturing and food on the table, enters your solar twelfth house. This has as much to do with an ideal to work towards in your changeable, but responsive, dream sector. Mercury spices up a partnership. Jupiter connects with Pluto. Big gains, but stay safe.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Other signs may wonder what’s up, but you’re in this week’s cozy zone. Ceres, mother of all that nurtures and protects, enters your friendship sector. Security is enhanced by what they hope to share. Mercury transits to open up space in a relationship. As in, a chance to honor your feelings. Jupiter conjuncts Pluto. Gains and losses, not necessarily in that order.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Is something waiting around the corner, ready to pounce on your daydreams? Only if you need to move to the next unexpected moment. Ceres, whose abundance profile is yours to enjoy, enters your career sector. Mercury transits to clarify details and projects at work. Jupiter connects with Pluto, exactly. Stay safe, and if possible, make sure your partner does, too.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

All those gentle, caring feelings you’re so capable of need your attention right now. For yourself. Give them their day. You have done your utmost to create what works. If others cannot support your visions, nurture them yourself. Ceres transits to show you a more celestial picture. Mercury brings romance closer. Jupiter connects with Pluto. Dream large and in color.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Being a strong Leo doesn’t mean you always feel it. Others may see you as invincible, while you’re taking thorns out of your paw. Ceres moves to your solar eighth house. You’re taken care of, though events seem to have a mind of their own. Going with the flow isn’t easy for a fixed sign. Mercury transits to whisper sexy sweet nothings. Jupiter connects with Pluto. Even better.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Feeling out of sorts? If so, know that Mercury transits to an assisting position. Conversations are weighted in your favor. Advocating for yourself is recommended. Ceres, goddess of abundance, transits to place your partner in a strong position. This means you eventually get to share in this. Single? It comes directly to you. Jupiter connects with Pluto. Work gets interesting and very busy.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Someone take the wind out of your sails? If so, the stars are set to soothe. Venus in your sign enchants with your most charming persona. Ceres, goddess of abundance, transits to make work soul-satisfying. Mercury moves to your sector of income, so you can talk about it. Jupiter conjuncts Pluto. Life at home may be full of unexpected, challenging, and worthwhile options.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

The Sun in Scorpio continues to shine brightest for you. Happy Birthday! It’s next to Juno, who brings the power of feminine energy to your side. Whether symbolically or for real, you’re seen for your strength, protected in areas you reach towards. Ceres, goddess of abundance, makes her way into your romance sector. Things could be luscious in more ways than one.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Broken plans can drive a Sagittarius nuts. Not because you need things to be ‘set in stone’. Sagittarius is a mutable sign. You’re able to switch things up (in a heartbeat) when you’re interested. But when you commit yourself, you realize how much you’re missing elsewhere. Jupiter connects with Pluto in your financial sector. Hold on. It’s going to be a wild ride.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

The Moon opposite your sign helps you balance the craziness around you. Soft, gentle feelings may be stomped on, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t safe within. Ceres, goddess of abundance, makes this clear as conversations hold more empathy. Mercury transits to protect you. Jupiter conjuncts Pluto. A large and seemingly important plan may morph, but into something better.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Stay as optimistic as you like. It won’t wear off. Ceres, goddess of abundance, sidles to your finance sector. She puts her efforts towards your personal prosperity. Mercury transits to influence the chatter in your career. When you cut through it, you’ll notice a clarity of just the information you need. Jupiter conjuncts Pluto. Find a sacred place for your dreams.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Ceres, goddess of abundance, enters your sign. When in Pisces, she makes sure the stars offer a nurturing path. Not only that, they hold you with the confidence that things will be alright. Mercury transits to create balance in your week. Whether traveling or seeking a larger vista, you’re ready for new views. Jupiter conjuncts Pluto. Friendships undergo scrutiny or become sexy.