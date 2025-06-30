Where to Swim, Surf and Splash Near Tokyo Editor's pick of the best summer escapes around Tokyo By Arden Kreuzer

Fuji mountain shot from Zushi Coast

I’ve always loved summer. As a Southern California native, I feel at home in the heat—long days, golden sunsets and any excuse to be near water. Tokyo’s heat doesn’t bother me. I welcome the humid air as it settles like a warm blanket, a quiet invitation to step outside and move with the season. The key is knowing where to go. Once you find the right rivers, beaches or even the occasional hotel pools, summer here can be something to look forward to. These are the swim spots near Tokyo that help me celebrate the height of summer—and hopefully they’ll do the same for you.

For Beach Days with a Bit of Buzz: Zushi Beach, Kanagawa

Zushi Beach

Zushi Beach is the classic summer escape. It’s easy to reach from central Tokyo, and when July hits, the whole shoreline comes alive. Temporary bars pop up along the sand, DJs spin through the afternoon and there’s no shortage of cold drinks and snacks. It’s lively, for sure. If you’re looking for a quiet swim near Tokyo, this isn’t it—but that’s part of the fun. One afternoon here and it feels like summer started.

Nearest station: Zushi Station, about 15 minutes on foot.

For a Chill Swim: Morito Beach or Isshiki Beach, Hayama, Kanagawa

Isshiki Beach Morito Beach

If Zushi feels too busy, Morito Beach and Isshiki Beach are a short walk (or drive) down the coast but feel worlds away. There aren’t as many beach bars or crowds, just soft sand and space to spread out. The water’s calm, the vibe’s slower and it’s perfect for a quiet afternoon.

Nearest station: Zushi Station, then a short bus ride.

For Scenery and Space: Tatadohama Beach, Shimoda, Izu

Tatadohama Beach. Credit: Arden Kreuzer Tatadohama Beach. Credit: Arden Kreuzer

Tatadohama Beach takes a little more effort to reach—about two hours from Tokyo by car or three hours by public transportation—but the payoff is worth it. The bay curves in just right, with white sandy beaches framed by greenery and cliffs.

The last time I went, I wandered along the cliffs, ducked into sea caves and swam out past the break. The whole area feels more like Hawaii than Japan—lush, wild a little untamed. We packed cup ramen and a portable kettle (one of those cheap ones you can grab at any home store) and made a day of it.

Nearest station: Izukyū-Shimoda Station, then a short bus ride.

For Surf Days: Onjuku, Chiba and Shonan, Kanagawa

Onjuku, Chiba

Onjuku, Chiba: About two hours from Tokyo, Onjuku offers wide sandy beaches and steady waves that are beginner-friendly but fun enough for seasoned surfers too. The town has a relaxed, surf-town feel, with plenty of rental shops and casual cafés. I usually grab a board near the station and make a full day of it—surf, nap, repeat.

Nearest station: Onjuku Station.

Shonan, Kanagawa

Shonan, Kanagawa: Shonan is Tokyo’s closest surf escape. The stretch from Kugenuma Beach down to Chigasaki has multiple breaks, but Kugenuma is the easiest to get to. The waves here aren’t huge, but they’re consistent enough to keep surfers coming back. You’ll share the water with locals, tourists and the occasional paddleboarder, all with Enoshima Island in the background.

Nearest station: Kugenuma-Kaigan Station.

For a River Swim and Barbecue: Akigawa River, Tokyo

Akigawa River

Sometimes you don’t need the ocean. Akigawa River is technically still part of Tokyo and is my go-to for a swim and barbecue day. There are designated barbecue spots, and if you don’t bring your own gear, you can rent everything on-site. The water stays cool even in August, and there are spots deep enough for a good swim. Just don’t forget sandals or shoes you can wear in the water—the riverbed gets pretty rocky.

Nearest station: Musashi-Itsukaichi Station.

For Stand-Up Paddle Boarding: Tama River, Okutama, Tokyo

Tama River

Okutama feels like Tokyo’s hidden backcountry. Tucked into the mountains, the river here runs clear and calm—perfect for stand-up paddleboarding. The Shiromaru section of the Tama River is especially good, just a short walk from the station, with rental shops nearby. You can show up with nothing but sunscreen and be on the water in no time.

Nearest station: Shiromaru Station.

For a Pool Day: When You Just Want to Float

Some days, I just want a pool. Here are a few spots that feel like a summer upgrade:

Courtesy of BPC BPC: Jessie Carbutt

Botanical Pool Club, Chiba: A bit of a trip, but with green surroundings and poolside drinks, it’s worth the effort. Surrounded by lush greenery and towering palm trees, the space feels like a slice of Bali tucked into Chiba. Day passes get you access to lounge chairs, saunas and poolside service with cocktails and meals. The easiest way to get there is by highway bus from Shinjuku to Highway Oasis Furari, followed by a quick five-minute taxi ride to the club.

Nearest Station: Highway Oasis Furari via highway bus.

ANA InterContinental Hotel Pool, Minato-ku: Situated on the rooftop, this pool offers stunning skyline views of central Tokyo, complemented by crisp, cool water. It’s pricey, but you get plush loungers, towels and poolside drink service. It’s the kind of place you go when you want to feel like you’re on vacation without leaving the city.

Nearest Station: Tameiki-sanno Station, Roppongi-itchome Station.

Hotel New Otani Tokyo Pool, Chiyoda-ku: Set inside the hotel’s massive Japanese garden, this pool feels hidden away from everything, even though you’re right in the middle of Tokyo. The garden’s views, featuring stone lanterns and manicured pines, create a serene atmosphere. There’s also a separate children’s pool if you’re bringing little ones. Day passes include access to the poolside café with light meals and drinks.

Nearest Station: Nagatacho Station.

