ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Mercury goes retrograde. It’s known as a brain scrambler. The main things to watch for are signing documents, and where you put your keys. The stars offer an extra dose of recognition for you. It may be an awards ceremony, though equally it could be a grocery store run. The majority of planets hover in your limelight sectors. Venus squares Jupiter. Things could go over the top.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Uranus in your sign helps you grow by leaps and bounds. You may find you say something on your own behalf and wonder why you hadn’t said it before. This planet ups the ante. As a spiritual revitalizer, it revamps the body-mind connection. If things around you seem to be crumbling, you’re still fine. Mercury goes retrograde. Avoid posting in a compromising position.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Ruler Mercury goes retrograde. This happens often enough. You’re well versed in handling its tricks. However, if your calendar doesn’t glow with this update, consider yourself plugged in and ready. Double-check meeting times and important documents. If you can, consider waiting a bit to docu-sign on the dotted line. Sound ridiculous? It won’t once it saves you money.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mercury goes retrograde. It’s in your solar twelfth house, which governs dreams and the subconscious mind. A part of your spirit may expand, feeling attracted to the ethereal. Another might enjoy a bit of pure hedonism. Can the two work in tandem? What happens within energizes your environment. You may see it played out on a global scale this week.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

While others may vie for your attention, most of your energy is for you right now. The majority of planets are in the ‘doing it for yourself’ positions of your chart. Communication is paramount. It is doubly important as Mercury goes retrograde. Since it happens regularly, you’re aware of its detours. Par for the course, what you heard may not be what they meant.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Just for a while, you can have things your way. Taking in a worthwhile scene, or luxuriating in a ray of sunlight can heighten your senses. Amazing, actually, as ruler Mercury goes retrograde this week. This planet of mind-melds, numbers and deadlines, takes a break. It’s the physical realm that requires a bit of attention. Enjoy being the earth sign you are.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Happy Birthday, Libra! Mercury in your sign goes retrograde. Ow ow ow. If your comments bring glazed looks, it’s not you. Neural networks are glitching about now. Uranus in your solar eighth house brings changes. If initially they don’t seem well-arranged, you may reconsider their benefits. Shocks can be a way of opening doorways that were stuck. New places prevail.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Things are happening in the heavens for you. Venus in Scorpio insists you have only the best. This is a nice arrangement when you’re upping your self-confidence. She sees your value, which increases your self-worth. This goddess trines Neptune to bring extraordinary love. She also squares Jupiter. Let Mercury retrograde give you a chance to catch your breath.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Overextended on behalf of others? Want to do things your way? You may choose exactly that, gathering thoughts that scatter when Mercury goes retrograde. Family and friends may not realize how much you’ve signed up for. Don’t worry about being caught out – you’re already late. Venus trines Neptune for a little self-love. Venus squares Jupiter, whispering to slow down.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re in the clear as the planets duel it out. They’re not doing it in your sign. Put differently, Capricorns get a distraction-free zone. You get to focus on what interests you. Of course, if you have created things that once intrigued and now need maintenance, there’s a bit of plodding to do. Mercury goes retrograde in your career sector. Watch your step.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

It may take all day, but you’ll get to see your schedule flow. Calendars are a discipline that serve you well. This week Mercury goes retrograde. When this happens, communications can be wonky. Balancing this, the Sun trines Saturn in Aquarius. These two bring your strength to the surface. Venus squares Jupiter in your sign, to keep you from spreading yourself too thin.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Mercury goes retrograde. What, again? Not that you’re daunted by such an event. But consider that departures and arrivals have their own formats to fit. People don’t mean the things they forgot they said. Luckily, Pisces is part of the best astrological connection of the week. Venus trines Neptune in your sign. This is love at its most magical heights.